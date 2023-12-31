UN Condemns Ukraine’s Shelling of Russian Border City Belgorod

In a recent development that has sent shockwaves through the international community, the United Nations has condemned Ukraine’s shelling of Belgorod, a Russian border city. The attack has tragically resulted in the deaths of 21 civilians, including two innocent children, stirring up a maelstrom of global concern and outrage.

UN Denunciation of the Belgorod Incident

Khaled Khiari, the Assistant Secretary-General in the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, denounced the attack during an emergency meeting of the Security Council. He proclaimed that actions against civilians and civilian infrastructure are a stark violation of international humanitarian law. Khiari stressed that such acts must cease immediately. The emergency meeting was requested by Russia following the incident, which has been described as one of the deadliest cross-border attacks since the initiation of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia’s Accusations and Call for Accountability

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent ambassador to the UN, accused Ukraine of using banned cluster munitions and Czech-made Vampir missiles in the attack. Nebenzya labeled the attack as a deliberate act of terrorism. In a strong call to the international community, he urged countries providing such assistance to Ukraine to be held accountable for their actions.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Allegations Against Allies

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, squarely blamed the UK, the US, and their European allies for the attack. Zakharova alleged their involvement in the planning and instigation of terrorist acts by Ukrainian forces, especially following the failure of Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive. She also claimed that the UK had discouraged Ukraine from negotiating with Moscow. Quoting a Ukrainian senior legislator, David Arakhamia, Zakharova said that the conflict could have ended in spring 2022 if not for the intervention of then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who allegedly urged Ukraine to continue fighting.

Concurrent Military Operations

The incident in Belgorod occurred after Russia launched fresh airstrikes against Ukrainian military facilities, causing significant damage. In parallel developments, the frontline fighting in Eastern Ukraine has hit a stalemate due to strong defense lines and the harsh winter conditions. The current situation underscores the complexity of the conflict and the high stakes involved for all parties.

