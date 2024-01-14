UN Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip: A Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

On the night of December 24, a series of relentless Israeli airstrikes targeted densely populated areas in the central Gaza Strip, including the refugee camps of Bureij, Nuseirat, and al-Maghazi. The ensuing 24 hours saw the death toll rise to a staggering 131, further exacerbating an already acute humanitarian crisis.

Unrelenting Conflict, Rising Death Toll

These attacks followed an operation initiated by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement on October 7, in retaliation for escalating Israeli aggression against Palestinians. Since the onset of this conflict, Israel has reportedly killed at least 20,915 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 54,918. With thousands more missing and presumed dead beneath debris, the Gaza Strip, enduring a total siege by Israel, is a picture of desolation.

OHCHR Expresses Grave Concerns

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has voiced severe concerns over the devastating airstrikes. OHCHR spokesperson, Seif Magango, highlighted the critical overcrowding and lack of resources in shelters and hospitals, with many individuals still trapped under the rubble. He emphasized that Israeli forces have a duty to protect civilians and that evacuation orders do not exempt them from their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Struggle for Humanitarian Aid

On the humanitarian front, the Netherlands' former deputy prime minister has been appointed as the U.N. coordinator to expedite aid deliveries to desperate civilians in Gaza. However, Israel's recent decision to stop automatically granting visas to United Nations workers, choosing instead to process applications on a case-by-case basis, may impede these efforts. This move follows Israel's accusation of the UN's failure to condemn Hamas for allegedly hijacking aid and waging war out of hospitals.

In the face of this escalating crisis, the international community continues to advocate for a cease-fire. However, with Israeli officials warning that their war on Hamas would continue deep into the new year, the end seems nowhere in sight. Amid the cacophony of war cries, we must listen for the stories of human endurance and hope, remembering that behind the numbers are individuals - men, women, and children caught in a relentless cycle of violence and destruction.

