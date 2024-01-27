UK's Top General Calls for Formation of 'Citizen Army'

In an interview with local media, Major General Charlie Herbert warned that the British public must accept the deployment of soldiers into dangerous situations or face the possibility of conscription due to a military recruitment crisis. Urgent efforts are needed to address the crisis and prevent Britain from becoming a 'laughing stock' among its allies. This comes shortly after the head of the British Army highlighted concerns about the military's size in the event of a war with Russia.

The Call for a Citizen Army

General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff, alerted ministers about Britain facing a '1937 moment,' emphasizing the necessity to 'mobilize the nation' in the event of a broader conflict. This warning aligns with a recent statement by a senior NATO official, suggesting that governments and civilians should prepare for the unsettling possibility of an all-out war with Russia within the next two decades.

A Strategic Shift in the UK's Defense Posture

The call for a citizen army signposts a broader strategic shift in the UK's defense posture, with the aim of bolstering the country's military capabilities and preparedness. The proposal has been met with support from key figures, such as Professor Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert, who warned that Brits must brace for conscription within the next six years, unless Russia's expansionist ambitions are curtailed.

The Changing Nature of Warfare

The General's remarks have ignited a dialogue about national security, the role of the military, and the involvement of civilians in defense efforts. They also highlight the evolving nature of warfare, with the recognition that conventional military engagements, once considered a thing of the past, could resurface as a major threat. Major General Charlie Herbert, a top UK defense chief, has echoed these sentiments, warning that urgent efforts are needed to enlist new troops to address a military recruitment crisis.

In the face of these challenges, the British public is being urged to adapt to the idea of soldiers returning to the front lines, and to the possibility of conscription being necessary for future large-scale wars. Both Generals have stressed the need for a significant shift in the public's mindset, readying them to defend their nation against foreign adversaries and to prepare for potential involvement in a citizen army in the event of war.