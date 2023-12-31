en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Ukrainian POWs Share Grim Warfront Experiences, Advise Surrender as Viable Option

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:17 am EST
Ukrainian POWs Share Grim Warfront Experiences, Advise Surrender as Viable Option

In an unprecedented event, Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) from the 23rd Mechanised Brigade have voiced their experiences from the front lines. These soldiers, who found themselves cornered by the enemy, decided to surrender in a bid to stay alive. The narrative they relayed paints a grim picture of the warfront, filled with shortages, missing commanding officers, and an atmosphere of desolation.

The Dire Conditions on the Front Lines

The POWs shared shocking details about their time on the battlefield. There was a severe shortage of weapons, with an average of one AK-47 rifle available for every ten soldiers. This scarcity of essential fighting equipment left them vulnerable and almost defenseless in the face of the enemy. The absence of their commanding officers during this ordeal only added to their plight.

(Read Also: Ukraine Harnesses Terrain and Ingenuity to Slow Russian Advance)

A Battle of Survival

The soldiers found themselves in a war zone with nowhere to hide. They felt like they were being used as mere expendable resources. Their fight was less about victory and more about survival. They ended up being surrounded by the enemy, with their chances of survival dwindling by the moment.

(Read Also: Deadly Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod: Russia Vows Retribution)

The Morale of the Troops

Adding to the bleakness of the situation was the low morale among the troops. Heavy losses, many fatalities, and the absence of leadership significantly dampened their fighting spirit. The soldiers felt abandoned, caught in a war they were ill-equipped to fight. A few of them were fortunate enough to be wounded rather than killed.

The message from the POWs concluded with advice to other soldiers in similar situations. They suggested that surrendering is a viable option to stay alive. The tone of their message implies that in such dire circumstances, there is no dishonor in choosing life over a seemingly futile fight.

Read More

0
Military Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colombian National Police Bolsters Security in Cauca Region Amid Escalating Violence

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Valiant Efforts by Pakistani Security Forces Thwart Border Infiltration by Terrorists

By Salman Akhtar

BTS's J-Hope Reflects on Military Service in Year-End Message to Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Israeli Military Operations Escalate Tensions in Conflict-Ridden Territories

By Shivani Chauhan

Russian Military Chefs Cook Up Festive Spirit Amid Conflict ...
@Food · 9 mins
Russian Military Chefs Cook Up Festive Spirit Amid Conflict ...
heart comment 0
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Soldiers’ Spirit Unbroken: Celebrating New Year 2024 Amidst Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Soldiers' Spirit Unbroken: Celebrating New Year 2024 Amidst Conflict
Ukraine Harnesses Terrain and Ingenuity to Slow Russian Advance

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Harnesses Terrain and Ingenuity to Slow Russian Advance
Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
Latest Headlines
World News
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
1 min
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
3 mins
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
3 mins
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
3 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
7 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
8 mins
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
9 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
10 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
11 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
19 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
56 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app