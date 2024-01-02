Ukrainian Cities Kyiv and Kharkiv Bear the Brunt of Russian Missiles

Ukraine’s major cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, have been on the receiving end of a large-scale missile attack by Russia. The air raid warnings echoed across the cities for hours, with Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles repeatedly launched. The capital city, Kyiv, was jolted by explosions that disrupted electricity and water supplies in numerous areas. The remnants of Russian missiles, intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, scattered across eight districts of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Response and Casualties

Ukrainian officials have reported the grim toll of these recent strikes: at least five deaths and over 100 injuries. Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, conveyed a stern message to Russia, holding them responsible for every life lost. He revealed that approximately 100 missiles of various types were deployed in these strikes, with 70 being intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense systems. The casualties were distributed across Kyiv and Kharkiv, with two killed and 49 injured in Kyiv, and two others killed and 16 injured in the broader region. In Kharkiv, the strikes claimed one life and injured 47.

Air Defense Systems: The Unsung Heroes

President Zelenskyy lauded the air defense systems, including Patriots, Iris, and NASAMS, for their role in mitigating the impact of the strikes. He credited these systems for saving hundreds of lives. In a show of solidarity and defense, Poland deployed F-16 fighter jets to safeguard its airspace, which have since returned to base.

Russia’s Intensified Attacks

These attacks came as a harsh follow-up to Ukraine’s attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod, which resulted in at least 25 fatalities and over 100 injuries. Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in retaliation, pledged to intensify attacks on Ukraine. Both Moscow and Kyiv have denied targeting civilians, while the death toll and destruction tell a different tale.