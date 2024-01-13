en English
Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador Recognizes Resilience of Displaced Women in Ireland

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, recently visited The Rose Hotel in Tralee, Kerry, to meet with a group of Ukrainian women, displaced by the persisting strife in their homeland. Many of these women have loved ones fighting on the frontlines or have suffered incalculable losses, both personal and material, due to the war. Yet, they remain resolute in their efforts to uphold their cultural values and social freedoms, while anticipating a return to normalcy once the war concludes.

Building Bridges in a Foreign Land

Since finding refuge in Kerry, these women have created supportive networks, aided by local and regional bodies, to assist other displaced Ukrainians. Among them is Olya Maryntseva, a Community Development Worker with NEWKD, who underscored the significance of presenting their endeavors to the ambassador. Despite the adverse circumstances, these women are working towards ensuring the safety and education of their children, while simultaneously gaining employment and skills that will be instrumental in Ukraine’s post-conflict recovery.

A Gendered Impact of War

A UN study highlighted the inordinate impact of the war on women, with a considerable number of civilian casualties being female. They form the majority of internally displaced individuals in Ukraine, many of whom have reported a reduction in income. Despite these challenges, the Ukrainian community in Kerry, predominantly women, has actively integrated into the local workforce and engaged in educational pursuits.

Recognizing Resilience

The First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine recognized the critical role women play in maintaining hope and continuity during the war. The ambassador’s visit is seen as a validation of their efforts and an opportunity to showcase their resilience. The ambassador also expressed gratitude to organizations for their work in ensuring a comfortable stay for Ukrainian IDPs and preserving Ukrainian culture. The visit also included meetings with the Chairman of Kerry County Council, a visit to a company that produces robotic equipment for humanitarian demining, and interviews with local media. The number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland averages over 500 per week, according to the Department of Justice of Ireland.

Ukraine War
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

