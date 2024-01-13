Ukrainian Air Defenses Respond to Broad Russian Air Attacks

In an overnight offensive, Russia unleashed a series of airborne attacks across Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force recorded a total of 40 enemy air attacks. The attacks involved the deployment of cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft missiles, along with drones. Despite the extensive attack, no fatalities have been reported at this point.

Robust Response from Ukrainian Air Defenses

Ukrainian air defenses showed a strong response by destroying eight missiles and disrupting more than 20 others through electronic warfare. This disruption caused several missiles to fall short of their targets. Some fell in fields, others detonated in the air, while a few were affected by radio-electronic warfare tactics. This robust defense mitigated the potential damage and loss of life.

Specific Incidents and Repercussions

Among the specific incidents reported, a missile attack in the Sumy region resulted in injuries to a civilian and damage to buildings. In the Chernigiv region, damage was reported, albeit without detailed disclosure of locations. An unexploded missile also landed in a backyard in the Poltava region, causing distress and danger to the residents. On the ground, in the Kherson region, Russian artillery shelling resulted in a civilian injury.

International Reaction and Support

In light of these attacks, Poland activated its air defense systems in response to the escalating threat. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are providing medical assistance to a 71-year-old woman who was found under the rubble of a building. President Zelenskiy has called for an international reaction, with President Biden urging urgent action on proposed aid for Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council has convened to discuss the attack, and Western allies, including the EU and France, have expressed their support for Ukraine.