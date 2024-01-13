en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Ukrainian Air Defenses Respond to Broad Russian Air Attacks

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:27 am EST
Ukrainian Air Defenses Respond to Broad Russian Air Attacks

In an overnight offensive, Russia unleashed a series of airborne attacks across Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force recorded a total of 40 enemy air attacks. The attacks involved the deployment of cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft missiles, along with drones. Despite the extensive attack, no fatalities have been reported at this point.

Robust Response from Ukrainian Air Defenses

Ukrainian air defenses showed a strong response by destroying eight missiles and disrupting more than 20 others through electronic warfare. This disruption caused several missiles to fall short of their targets. Some fell in fields, others detonated in the air, while a few were affected by radio-electronic warfare tactics. This robust defense mitigated the potential damage and loss of life.

Specific Incidents and Repercussions

Among the specific incidents reported, a missile attack in the Sumy region resulted in injuries to a civilian and damage to buildings. In the Chernigiv region, damage was reported, albeit without detailed disclosure of locations. An unexploded missile also landed in a backyard in the Poltava region, causing distress and danger to the residents. On the ground, in the Kherson region, Russian artillery shelling resulted in a civilian injury.

International Reaction and Support

In light of these attacks, Poland activated its air defense systems in response to the escalating threat. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are providing medical assistance to a 71-year-old woman who was found under the rubble of a building. President Zelenskiy has called for an international reaction, with President Biden urging urgent action on proposed aid for Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council has convened to discuss the attack, and Western allies, including the EU and France, have expressed their support for Ukraine.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
48 mins ago
Wildberries Warehouse Fire: A Billion-Ruble Blaze
A significant fire has recently swept through the warehouse of Wildberries, one of Russia’s largest online retailers, in the suburb of Shushary. The fire, categorized as a level five – the highest severity, has caused extensive damage, covering an area of 70,000 square meters. Nearly 300 firefighters, dozens of fire engines, and helicopters were mobilized
Wildberries Warehouse Fire: A Billion-Ruble Blaze
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces
2 hours ago
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
3 hours ago
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Major Fire Erupts at 'Wildberries' Warehouse in St. Petersburg
2 hours ago
Major Fire Erupts at 'Wildberries' Warehouse in St. Petersburg
Foreign Criminals to Serve in Russian Military? Tula Regional Duma Endorses Bill
2 hours ago
Foreign Criminals to Serve in Russian Military? Tula Regional Duma Endorses Bill
Russia's Fruit Imports Surge Amid Quarantine Pest Discoveries
2 hours ago
Russia's Fruit Imports Surge Amid Quarantine Pest Discoveries
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
49 seconds
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
2 mins
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
7 mins
Attainable Exercise Routines in 2024: Walking, Daily Chores, and Home Workouts
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
7 mins
President Biden's Visit to Local Running Shoe Store Highlights Economic Agenda
President Museveni Urges East African Unity Amid Regional Tensions
9 mins
President Museveni Urges East African Unity Amid Regional Tensions
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
11 mins
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
India's Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception
12 mins
India's Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
13 mins
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
Texas Governor Abbott Clarifies Response to Illegal Border Crossings Amidst Policy Tensions
16 mins
Texas Governor Abbott Clarifies Response to Illegal Border Crossings Amidst Policy Tensions
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app