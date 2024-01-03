Ukraine’s SSU Unveils Successful Sabotage Operations in New Documentary

Unveiling its potent countermeasures in the face of escalating Russian aggression, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released a documentary titled “SSU Special Operations: Crimean Bridge. As an encore”. The film, available on the SSU’s official YouTube channel, chronicles two distinct operations against the Kerch Bridge, a significant artery linking Russia to the annexed Crimea region.

Operation Details and Strategic Impact

The documentary first recounts an operation in October 2022, where a truck laden with explosives targeted the bridge. This was followed by a July 2023 strike utilizing Sea Baby marine drones. The latter was part of a new generation of armed naval drones developed by Ukraine, capable of carrying explosive payloads and opening fire on enemy targets. The Sea Baby drones, invisible to radar and equipped with advanced communication systems, not only proved effective in countering enemy forces at sea but also significantly impacted Russia’s naval strategy by forcing its warships into port.

Ukraine Strikes Back

The documentary serves as a testament to Ukraine’s capacity to offer a robust response to Russian intimidation and aggression, particularly in the form of missile attacks. Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been victims of these attacks, with significant strikes against the country’s energy infrastructure. In response, Ukraine has retaliated by targeting buildings and sites of cultural significance in the Russia-occupied Crimea and in southern Ukrainian cities.

Asserting Sovereignty and Resistance

SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk, in the documentary, hints at future operations, suggesting that the Kerch Bridge, among other targets, could be vulnerable to further Ukrainian actions. This assertion signifies Ukraine’s commitment to fight back against what it perceives as acts of terror by Russia. By emphasizing the legitimacy of its defense, Ukraine reiterates its continued commitment to resistance and sovereignty.