en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Ukraine’s Drone and Missile Strikes Threaten Russia’s Naval Dominance in Black Sea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
Ukraine’s Drone and Missile Strikes Threaten Russia’s Naval Dominance in Black Sea

In a significant shift in the Black Sea’s strategic balance, Ukraine’s escalating use of drone and missile strikes is challenging Russia’s longstanding naval supremacy in the region. The destruction of a Russian navy landing ship and a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship signals a noticeable shift in control over the Black Sea region.

Ukraine’s Intensified Military Strikes

The Ukrainian military is set to receive F-16 fighter jets from the US, which will enhance their defensive and offensive capabilities, modern avionics, electronic systems, and advanced radars. These attacks have compelled Russia to reposition its ships further from harm’s way, nearly a decade after President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea to preserve the fleet’s presence as Kyiv drew closer to the US and Europe.

Russia’s Naval Base at Risk

The assaults are causing significant losses for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and threatening Putin’s goal of securing the naval base in Crimea. After 240 years of anchoring its Black Sea fleet in Crimea, Russia is at risk of losing this flagship naval hub due to Ukraine’s intensified attacks. This shift in the balance of power in the Black Sea region could have profound implications for the geopolitical landscape.

Impact on Regional Power Dynamics

Ukraine’s ability to challenge and potentially overcome Russian naval dominance through drone and missile attacks is an important development. However, the ongoing conflict and Ukraine’s counteroffensive have not achieved the anticipated results, with Ukrainian units capturing at most 200 square kilometers of territory over six months. The current Ukrainian strikes on Crimea, a stronghold for Russia’s Black Sea fleet, have compelled Russia to reposition its ships to safer distances. This shift in naval dynamics underscores the impact of Ukraine’s strategic offensive capabilities and highlights the potential for a substantial change in the regional power balance.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EU Condemns Russian Air Strikes on Ukraine as 'Cowardly and Indiscriminate'

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Wraps Up Autumn Conscription, Bolstering Its Military Forces

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Defense Ministry Reveals Contracted Military Force Amidst Ukraine Conflict

By Ebenezer Mensah

Russian Forces Claim Significant Victory with Liberation of Maryinka

By Ebenezer Mensah

Russian Foreign Minister Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza ...
@International Affairs · 17 mins
Russian Foreign Minister Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza ...
heart comment 0
Ukraine Hit by Wave of Explosions Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Hit by Wave of Explosions Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Russia
Russia Reopens Embassy in Burkina Faso: A Renewed Interest in Africa

By Ebenezer Mensah

Russia Reopens Embassy in Burkina Faso: A Renewed Interest in Africa
Russia Launches Devastating Missile Attack on Zaporizhzhia: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Launches Devastating Missile Attack on Zaporizhzhia: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Conflict
Ukrainian Soldier Signals for Help to Russian Drone: A Snapshot of the Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian Soldier Signals for Help to Russian Drone: A Snapshot of the Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
2 mins
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
3 mins
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
4 mins
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
6 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
6 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
7 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
11 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
12 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
12 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app