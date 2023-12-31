en English
Ukraine

Ukraine’s Dire Struggle Against Russia Intensifies as 2023 Ends

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:44 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:07 pm EST
As the year concludes, the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, marking a grim start to 2024. Ukraine has faced one of Russia’s most severe aerial assaults leading to significant casualties, forcing Ukraine to retaliate with missile strikes on Russian border towns. However, the ongoing conflict remains in a deadlock, with Ukraine’s inability to reclaim territory due to insufficient military support from the West.

Russia Bolsters Firepower, Targets Civilian Morale

Despite NATO’s superior military capabilities, its member countries have been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the necessary weaponry to effectively fend off Russia’s uninvited aggression. Russia has, on the other hand, been increasing its firepower with the aid of autocratic nations like Iran and North Korea. Ukrainian cities are suffering as a consequence of Russia’s strategic aerial bombardments, aimed at undermining civilian morale, causing power outages and significant damage to infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Counteroffensives Reversed, Aid from West Delayed

Ukraine’s initial success with counteroffensives, including the withdrawal of Russian forces from areas near Kherson and Kharkiv, is now reversed, with these cities again under severe attack. Western aid is held up by political debates, and the sanctions imposed previously haven’t deterred Russia’s invasion. Russia, although not currently in a position to launch a new offensive, has adapted its economy to sustain the war effort, facing no significant domestic political opposition to its military actions in Ukraine.

Western Fatigue and Russian Disinformation Weakening International Support

Western fatigue and the spread of Russian disinformation are eroding international support for Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine are expected to enter a phase of consolidation at the front, following the strategy of ‘hold and build’ as advised by American strategists, leaving Ukrainian civilians to bear the brunt of ongoing air assaults.

Ukraine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

