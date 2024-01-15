Ukraine Unveils Peace Plan at Davos, Highlights China’s Role

In the picturesque city of Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum (WEF) witnessed Ukraine unfolding its 10-point peace proposal, underscoring the indispensable role of China in the forthcoming peace negotiations to cease the ongoing war with Russia. Despite the presence of representatives from 83 nations, the conspicuous absence of Russia and China hampered any significant strides towards peace.

The Peace Proposal

The peace plan, previously discarded by Russia as ‘absurd’, advocates for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian soil. The plan was presented during the 4th National Security Advisors (NSA) meeting, spotlighting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal. It encompassed various issues, including the release of prisoners, food and energy security, nuclear safety, environmental protection, and justice for crimes committed. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis underscored the urgent need for peace and Switzerland’s ongoing role as a mediator and humanitarian aid provider in Ukraine until 2026.

Russia and China: Missing Pieces

The absence of Russia and China, two crucial players in the geopolitical puzzle, cast a shadow over the proceedings. Russia, having not been invited to any of the meetings, branded the initiative as biased. Kyiv’s rapport with Beijing remains tepid, and it is yet unclear whether President Zelenskyy will hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the forum. The peace proposal seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine, alongside accountability for war crimes, a proposition Moscow flatly rejects.

Ukraine’s Stand

Ukraine, backed staunchly by its allies, has vowed not to capitulate until every inch of territory seized by Russia is reclaimed. The peace talks also involved the U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery, Penny Pritzker, and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O’Brien, highlighting the international support Ukraine enjoys. To keep the war and the country’s needs in focus, Ukraine has established Ukraine House Davos.

WEF: A Platform for Diplomacy

The WEF, co-hosted by Switzerland and Ukraine, played its traditional role of providing a platform for diplomacy and mobilizing businesses for peace-building and resilience efforts. The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are anticipated to overshadow discussions, along with global trade, inflation, supply chains, and technological changes. The UN has called for $4.2 billion in aid to support communities in Ukraine affected by the war and assist Ukrainian refugees in 2024, underlining the dire humanitarian situation confronting millions, especially children in front line communities.