Russia

Ukraine Successfully Repels Russia’s Massive Aerial Attack: International Support in Focus

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Ukraine Successfully Repels Russia's Massive Aerial Attack: International Support in Focus

On January 2, 2024, Ukraine successfully repelled a massive aerial attack launched by Russian troops, intercepting 72 out of 99 enemy targets, including ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles. This feat was achieved with the assistance of modern air defense systems donated by allies and Western partners, highlighting the importance of global cooperation in the face of threats against international law.

Intensifying Aerial Assaults

NATO strongly criticized Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians and cities, pledging to further fortify Ukraine’s defenses. A dramatic footage released by Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, the head of Ukraine’s air force, shows Ukrainian air defenses in southern Ukraine shooting down a horde of Russian Shahed drones. Despite the high success rate in eliminating these drones, Ukraine’s military warned that Russia has enough Shahed drones for continuous assaults on Ukraine.

Russia’s Largest Aerial Attack

Russia launched its biggest aerial attack on Ukraine, using at least 10 Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles, all of which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense. An additional 27 Iranian-made drones and 88 missiles were also shot down. This escalation of war resulted in the Pentagon pledging another $250 million in weapons for Ukraine, including long-range artillery rounds and munitions.

Ukrainian Air Defense: A Beacon of Hope

Ukraine’s air defense has been successful against Russia, obliterating a significant percentage of inbound cruise and ballistic missiles, suicide drones, and aircraft. Despite the grim situation, Ukraine’s air defense capability has been a beacon of hope. At a recent meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, involving representatives from 50 countries providing military aid to Ukraine, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff underscored the urgent need for ground-based air defense capability for Ukraine. The effectiveness of the Patriot missile defense system was also highlighted in Ukraine’s successful defense against Russia’s recent missile attack. This system’s advanced radar, coordination, and interceptor missiles allowed Ukraine to intercept and destroy about three-quarters of the 100 missiles launched by Russia, including all 10 hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

Russia Ukraine War
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

