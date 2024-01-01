en English
Russia

Ukraine Repels Record Drone Attack Amid Escalating Conflict with Russia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Ukraine Repels Record Drone Attack Amid Escalating Conflict with Russia

On New Year’s Eve, a major escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine marked the transition into 2024. Ukraine reported successfully repelling an unprecedented large-scale drone attack, intercepting 87 out of 90 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia. This event transpired after a period of heightened conflict, with Russia conducting missile strikes across multiple regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa. The attacks resulted in the death of one person in the Odesa region and another in Kherson on New Year’s Day. The city of Lviv, near the Polish border, also faced drone attacks, causing damage to a university and a museum.

Escalation in Warfare Tactics

These series of events marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, with increased use of drones and missile strikes indicating a shift in warfare tactics. The deadly attacks reported in Donetsk and Odesa resulted in numerous casualties and injuries, while the Ukrainian city of Lviv saw severe damage to its museum and university buildings. A 15-year-old boy in Odesa was tragically killed by falling debris from a downed drone that hit a residential building. In Donetsk, four individuals lost their lives, with at least 14 others injured due to heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine’s Retaliation

In response to Russia’s aggression, Ukraine conducted a significant attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, leading to the death of 24 individuals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to retaliate, asserting that Ukraine’s bolstered military capabilities, including an additional ‘million’ drones and F-16 fighter jets promised by Western allies, would be deployed against Russian forces. The Ukrainian air defense systems played a crucial role in repelling the drone attack, preventing further casualties and damage.

Russia’s Stance

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while refraining from directly referencing Ukraine or Moscow’s ‘special military operation’, declared in his address that Russia ‘will never retreat’. This statement comes amidst rising international condemnation and escalating violence. The ongoing conflict, which began with Russia’s ‘full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, shows no signs of de-escalating, with both sides denying targeting civilians.

In conclusion, as we step into 2024, the intensified hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, characterized by the increased use of drones and missile strikes, pose a significant challenge to global peace and stability. As the world watches, the people of Ukraine and Russia continue to pay the price, with lives lost and infrastructure destroyed.

Russia Ukraine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

