Military

Ukraine Proposes Major Changes to Mobilization Strategy Amid War with Russia

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:14 am EST
Ukraine Proposes Major Changes to Mobilization Strategy Amid War with Russia

In a significant development in its ongoing conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian government has submitted a draft law to parliament, proposing critical changes to the country’s mobilization strategy. The move is seen as an attempt to bolster its armed forces as the war with Russia enters its third year. If passed, the legislation will lower the draft age for men without military experience from 27 to 25 during wartime and restrict reasons for deferring conscription.

New Mobilization Strategy

The proposed law introduces the concept of ‘basic military training’ for all citizens under the age of 25. This step is designed to address frequent disagreements between Ukraine’s political and military leadership over the conscription process. The bill is of significant importance, as it may compel Ukrainian refugees abroad to return home or report to the Military Commissariat, stirring fear and concern within the Ukrainian diaspora.

(Also Read: US Announces Last Authorized Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict)

Implications for Disabled Citizens

Notably, the bill also seeks to cancel the deferral for people with a group III disability and their spouses, a move that has sparked controversy. Valerii Sushkevych, head of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, has publicly opposed the law, arguing that it is ill-advised to mobilize people with disabilities. He suggests that the funds allocated for such a mobilization would be better spent on medical treatment and that people with disabilities have a higher risk of being severely injured or killed in war.

(Also Read: Ukraine’s Dependence on International Aid: A Look at 2023 and Beyond)

Russia’s Military Reorganization

Meanwhile, Russian military officials are proposing a significant reorganization of their armed forces, including raising the age for mandatory conscription. The plan aims to expand Russia’s armed forces by approximately 30%, totaling 1.5 million troops. This major shift reverses reforms made over a decade ago, following the 2008 war in Georgia. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Russia needs an overall force of 1.5 million to ensure the fulfillment of tasks guaranteeing Russia’s security. The expanded Russian forces will include 695,000 contract soldiers.

The proposal has raised concerns about further militarization of Russian society and is seen to be linked to Russia’s offensive operations in Ukraine and its military opposition to NATO’s expansion. As the conflict continues, these developments signify a shift in the strategic approach of both nations, as they prepare for the war’s next stage.

0
Military Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

