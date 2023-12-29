en English
Russia

Ukraine Hit by Wave of Explosions Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Russia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:09 am EST
Ukraine Hit by Wave of Explosions Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Russia

Ukraine is currently under a wave of explosions as Russia continues its military strikes on a range of targets. Kyiv, the nation’s capital, was not spared as explosions rocked various parts of the city.

Mayor Vitaly Klichko, in his announcement, urged residents to seek shelter, indicating the gravity of the situation. The city’s air defense systems were immediately engaged in a bid to counter the attacks.

Countrywide Air Raid Alert

An air raid alert was issued for the entire country, as confirmed by an online map that tracks such incidents. This unprecedented move underscores the severity of the situation and the potential risks to civilians. This nationwide alert coincides with reports from officials in the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, and Poltava regions, who also reported explosions within their jurisdictions.

Ukrainian Drone Shot Down

In the midst of this turmoil, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Ukrainian drone was intercepted and shot down over the city of Kursk in western Russia. This incident marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the escalating tensions and the sophistication of the warfare tactics employed.

Special Military Operation

This series of events is part of what Russia refers to as a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. Initiated in February 2022, this operation has now surpassed 22 months in duration. Despite international condemnation and diplomatic efforts, the conflict continues unabated, with recent events marking a significant escalation. As the world watches, the unfolding situation in Ukraine continues to shape geopolitics and human lives in profound ways.

Russia Ukraine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

