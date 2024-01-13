en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Ukraine Faces Ongoing Russian Bombardment Threat in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
Ukraine Faces Ongoing Russian Bombardment Threat in 2024

As 2024 unfolds, Ukraine finds itself in the crosshairs of a persistent threat – Russian bombardments. In what has become a grim regularity since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, civilian areas including residential neighborhoods, hospitals, and schools have been bombarded, leading to numerous casualties and extensive destruction of infrastructure.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The international community has watched with growing concern as a humanitarian crisis unfolds. Displacement and neediness have become the reality for millions of Ukrainians. Aid efforts are underway, but the volatile situation, with no immediate resolution in sight, continues to pose significant challenges.

Global Response to the Ongoing Conflict

The world has responded with widespread condemnation of Russia’s actions. There have been increasing calls for sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine in its struggle to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite the overwhelming challenges, the Ukrainian government and its armed forces remain steadfast in their defense against the Russian offensive.

The Daily Reality for Civilians

Meanwhile, civilians grapple with the daily reality of living under the threat of bombardment. The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been candid about the intensifying war effort by Russia in the eastern region of Donetsk and other areas. He has reported heavy shelling in Kharkiv and Kherson, while the Defense Minister has renewed calls for allies to supply weapons.

The General Staff reports high casualties among Russian military personnel and heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation in Luhansk remains tense, with Ukrainian forces successfully repulsing Russian attacks. Amid these grim developments, the United Kingdom has stepped up to provide Ukraine with more than 3 billion in additional military aid, signing bilateral security guarantees, and committing to swift and sustained security assistance in the event of a future Russian attack.

The UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation aims to develop a long-term partnership. The UK has also pledged to provide 250 million more in military aid, including the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation. As the Ukrainian military launches a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, the goal remains clear: to restore Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserve Western support in its fight against Moscow.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
49 mins ago
Russian Oil Industry Defies Expectations with Record Drilling Depth
In a remarkable show of resilience and self-sufficiency, Russian oil companies have reached a noteworthy milestone in their oil drilling activities. Despite the imposition of comprehensive sanctions and the withdrawal of numerous international oil-service providers, Russia’s oil industry has not only survived but thrived. In the period from January to November 2022, these companies achieved
Russian Oil Industry Defies Expectations with Record Drilling Depth
Russia Delivers Wheat to African Nations Through Cameroon's Douala Port
6 hours ago
Russia Delivers Wheat to African Nations Through Cameroon's Douala Port
Tragic Drunk Driving Accident in Russia Sparks Call for Stricter Regulations
6 hours ago
Tragic Drunk Driving Accident in Russia Sparks Call for Stricter Regulations
Russian Tu-95 Bombers Launch Missiles at Ukraine: A New Chapter in Conflict
2 hours ago
Russian Tu-95 Bombers Launch Missiles at Ukraine: A New Chapter in Conflict
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
2 hours ago
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
Rybolovlev vs Sotheby's: A Billionaire's Lawsuit Exposes High-End Art World
6 hours ago
Rybolovlev vs Sotheby's: A Billionaire's Lawsuit Exposes High-End Art World
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
31 seconds
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
42 seconds
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
2 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
2 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
4 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
4 mins
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
4 mins
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
4 mins
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
5 mins
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app