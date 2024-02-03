Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has castigated the German public broadcaster ZDF and its correspondent Armin Coerper over a report concerning Mariupol, a city under Russian occupation. The ministry's spokesperson, Oleh Nikolenko, stated that the report skewed reality and echoed the narrative of Kremlin propagandists.

Distorted Reality in Mariupol

Nikolenko criticized Coerper's depiction of Mariupol, saying it failed to accurately represent the situation on the ground, especially in terms of the devastation inflicted by the Russian occupiers and the attitudes of the city's inhabitants. The ZDF report suggested that life in Mariupol was progressively returning to normalcy with operational shops and restaurants, but fell short on emphasizing the city's widespread destruction by Russian forces.

Violation of Ukrainian Law

Furthermore, Nikolenko pointed out that Coerper's visit to the occupied territory without Ukraine's permission breached Ukrainian law. This violation could potentially affect the future operations of international media in Ukraine. The spokesperson emphasized that any foreign journalist wishing to report on the situation in the occupied territories should respect Ukrainian law and standards of professional journalism.

ZDF Defends Its Journalist

In response, ZDF defended its journalist, stating that a single quote extracted from the report does not fully capture the context of Coerper's impressions. The broadcaster maintained that Coerper's report was balanced and that the journalist made every effort to reflect the complex situation in Mariupol.

Despite the defense, the incident has sparked a larger discourse around the role of foreign media in conflict zones, particularly in portraying realities that align with those of the occupiers. It serves as a reminder of the need for stringent journalistic ethics while reporting from volatile regions, and the importance of a balanced narrative that captures the full spectrum of the situation.