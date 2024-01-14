en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

UK Poised for Further Strikes against Houthis amid Red Sea Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
UK Poised for Further Strikes against Houthis amid Red Sea Tensions

As tensions simmer in the Red Sea, the United Kingdom stands poised to take further action against the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group, in a bid to ensure the security of commercial and military vessels traversing the strategic maritime region. The stern warning comes straight from Lord Cameron, a high-ranking British official, who reaffirmed that the UK will not shy away from conducting additional strikes on Houthi targets, should the attacks persist.

Britain’s Stance on Maritime Security

Lord Cameron’s announcement underscores the seriousness with which Britain views the protection of maritime commerce and international shipping routes. The UK, along with the United States and allies, has already conducted joint strikes aimed at degrading the Houthi group’s capabilities. The Foreign Secretary has made it clear that the UK stands ready to defend the freedom of navigation and is prepared to back its words with actions.

Houthi Threats and Responses

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have retaliated with defiance, warning that they will not be deterred from launching more attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. Their taunts towards the UK and US claim that the strikes have had no significant impact on their ability to disrupt maritime traffic.

Public Reaction and Broader Implications

Simultaneously, there is a growing public outcry against the situation in Yemen. Demonstrations have erupted in London, with protesters rallying their support for Yemen through chants of ‘Yemen, make us proud.’ The situation reflects the ongoing conflict in Yemen and the broader geopolitical struggle involving naval security in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes. The Defence Secretary’s warning to Iran to desist from supporting the Houthi rebels adds another layer to this geopolitical conundrum.

The current state of affairs underscores the UK’s commitment to regional stability and the protection of global maritime commerce, even as it navigates the complexities of international relations and public sentiment at home.

0
United Kingdom War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
6 mins ago
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Migration, an issue with far-reaching implications, is currently the epicentre of debate in the United Kingdom. The Conservative Party, colloquially known as the Tories, is grappling with the mounting pressure to address the issue as public discontent escalates. The paradox lies in the fact that the UK, renowned for its open-armed approach towards migrants and
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Bacup's ABD Centre: An Evolving Community Hub
36 mins ago
Bacup's ABD Centre: An Evolving Community Hub
A Week of Ups and Downs: The UK Insurance Sector's Stock Market Performance
50 mins ago
A Week of Ups and Downs: The UK Insurance Sector's Stock Market Performance
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
7 mins ago
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
8 mins ago
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
A Royal Show of Unity: Waleses and Sussexes Together Amid Tensions
9 mins ago
A Royal Show of Unity: Waleses and Sussexes Together Amid Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
2 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
2 mins
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
6 mins
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
7 mins
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
8 mins
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
11 mins
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
14 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
16 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
24 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app