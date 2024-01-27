UK Landmarks Illuminated in Purple to Commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

Landmarks across the United Kingdom were drenched in a sea of purple on a quiet Saturday evening, marking the solemn commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day. This annual event is observed to remember the six million Jews who fell victim to the atrocities of the Holocaust, along with other victims of Nazi persecution, including the Roma and homosexuals. The day of remembrance extends also to those scarred by recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

United in Remembrance

A multitude of sites participated in this act of collective memory and solidarity, including the historic Durham Cathedral, the majestic Cardiff Castle, the iconic Royal Liver Building, Blackpool Tower, and the world-renowned London Eye. The lighting of these landmarks in purple, a color often associated with mourning and respect, symbolized the nation's collective remembrance and solidarity with the victims and survivors of these tragic events.

The Fragility of Freedom

The theme for the 2024 commemoration, 'Fragility of Freedom,' served as a poignant reminder to not take freedoms for granted. Leading figures, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, paid tribute, and the Royal Family also marked the occasion on social media.

Light the Darkness

The 'Light the Darkness' campaign, led by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, saw famous British buildings and landmarks bathed in purple light. The campaign included an 8pm vigil, a grim reminder of the number of lives lost during the Holocaust. Highlighted was the significant ad space donated for the campaign, illuminating the specific sites where the landmarks were illuminated in purple. Holocaust Memorial Day serves not just as a day of reflection on the atrocities committed, but also as an essential tool for education about the devastating consequences of hatred and bigotry.