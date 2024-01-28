UK Suspends Funding for UN Agency Over Alleged Ties to Hamas Attack on Israel

The UK, along with the US, Australia, Italy, and Canada, has suspended funding for the UN agency aiding Palestinian refugees due to allegations of staff involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel. The ssault in question took place on October 7, orchestrated by Hamas, with the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff. This led to a wave of international reaction, with several countries, including the United States, Australia, Italy, and Canada, suspending their funding to the agency.

UN Fires Staff Over Alleged Involvement in Hamas Attack Urges Review

The United Nations, horrified by the news, has fired several staff members from its Palestinian refugee agency and called for an urgent and comprehensive independent review.

The allegations have been met with strong criticism from Palestinian officials and Hamas, who underscore the potential threat these funding suspensions pose to humanitarian work in Gaza. UNRWA Commissioner General urged these countries to rethink their decision, highlighting the immense impact this could have on civilians.

UK's Stance and Further Implications

The UK's Foreign Office, expressing its horror at the allegations, has chosen to temporarily pause future funding to UNRWA while a thorough review of the claims is being conducted. This decision has sparked a current war in Gaza, leading to the death of over 25,000 Palestinians. The crisis was ignited when UNRWA terminated contracts with several employees following information provided by Israel, suggesting their involvement in the assault. Concerns are high, as the United States, the agency's largest donor, indicated that allegations have been made against 12 employees.