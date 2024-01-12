en English
War

UK defence secretary: Yemen strikes are ‘necessary and ‘our duty’

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
UK defence secretary: Yemen strikes are ‘necessary and ‘our duty’

A Not-So-Silent Roar

Pioneering top-of-the-line aviation technology, United Kingdom’s four Royal Air Force Typhoon jets have been reported to conduct “precision strikes” on Houthi military targets in the fractious warzone of Yemen. The cited purpose was not an act of aggression, but rather a strategic response to an escalating threat in light of recent Houthi activity in the Red Sea region.

Ruminating on the Roots

The strife-torn nation of Yemen has been the epicenter of a violent, ongoing conflict since 2015. This conflict is primarily between the internationally recognized government and the Houthi militant group. It is a struggle that’s seen the nation devastated and millions of its citizens spiralling into a humanitarian crisis. The Houthi attacks on international waters, specifically intended for commercial sectors, posed an immediate threat to global trade and civilian lives. This alarmingly led to the intervention of the UK’s aerial forces.

Red Sea’s Rising Strife

Despite being a contentious war zone, the geographical significance of Yemen, particularly its coastal areas, holds important implications for international trade. It borders the southern fringe of the Red Sea, a vital global shipping route. Houthi militant perpetration in the Red Sea could indubitably have serious implications for global commerce due to the consequential obstruction of the freedom of navigation.

The Unseen Guardians: Royal Air Force Typhoon Jets

The Typhoon jets by the Royal Air Force are often unsung saviours of the sky, with the prowess to operate both in air-to-air and air-to-surface combat modes. The ‘precision strikes’ referenced here is indicative of their capacity for strategic offensive operations, with an objective to minimise collateral damage by its focused, calculated strikes. With advanced sensors, integrated avionics, and deft aircrew, these jets are the epitome of the modern day warfare tactics.

Paving the Path: High-Tech Defense for Global Security

The aerial intervention by the Royal Airforce Typhoon Jets in Yemen emerged as a significant move towards safeguarding international waters and viable trading routes. The successful implementation of ‘precision strikes’, accompanied by an adherence to the principle of proportionality, brings forth a fresh perspective on the application of modern combat and strategic defense technologies to uphold global security.

Preserving Peace or Preceding Peril?

Albeit the operation appears a necessary imposition against growing threats, questions about the long term impact of such actions are increasingly being raised. The consequences of a near-decade conflict have already plunged Yemen into a humanitarian crisis, with over 80% of its population reliant on aid. The uncertainty of war coupled with the complex geopolitics has only amplified the country’s precarious state. Despite these reservations, the intervention has been deemed imperative to assure the global community’s safety and trade.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

