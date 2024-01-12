UK and US Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping

Escalating tensions in the Middle East reached a new high as Britain and the United States initiated air strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The strikes, carried out on Thursday night, were a response to a series of attacks disrupting commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The air strikes, supported by Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada, aimed to protect global shipping routes vital for international trade.

UK and US Respond to Maritime Threats

Following a series of attacks on vessels traveling through the Red Sea, the United States and Britain launched a series of air strikes on military locations belonging to the Houthi rebels. These attacks have disrupted commercial shipping in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes, prompting the allied response. This series of strikes represents a coordinated effort by the UK and US to counter threats to maritime security in a region vital for global trade.

Emergency Cobra Meeting Precedes Strikes

The decision to launch the strikes came after an emergency Cobra meeting involving senior ministers. Cabinet ministers were subsequently invited to a joint call to discuss the unfolding crisis. The meeting followed the seizure of an oil tanker by Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman and the 27th attack by Houthi militants on shipping since November 19.

Ramping Up International Tensions

The Houthi leader threatened to escalate attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in response to the strikes. In anticipation, the western allies are targeting coastal radar and launch sites to halt the potential attacks. The US has formed an international naval coalition to protect the waterway, and the seizure of a US-linked oil tanker by Iran raises the stakes in the region.