United Kingdom

UK and US Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Escalating tensions in the Middle East reached a new high as Britain and the United States initiated air strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The strikes, carried out on Thursday night, were a response to a series of attacks disrupting commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The air strikes, supported by Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada, aimed to protect global shipping routes vital for international trade.

UK and US Respond to Maritime Threats

Following a series of attacks on vessels traveling through the Red Sea, the United States and Britain launched a series of air strikes on military locations belonging to the Houthi rebels. These attacks have disrupted commercial shipping in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes, prompting the allied response. This series of strikes represents a coordinated effort by the UK and US to counter threats to maritime security in a region vital for global trade.

Emergency Cobra Meeting Precedes Strikes

The decision to launch the strikes came after an emergency Cobra meeting involving senior ministers. Cabinet ministers were subsequently invited to a joint call to discuss the unfolding crisis. The meeting followed the seizure of an oil tanker by Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman and the 27th attack by Houthi militants on shipping since November 19.

Ramping Up International Tensions

The Houthi leader threatened to escalate attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in response to the strikes. In anticipation, the western allies are targeting coastal radar and launch sites to halt the potential attacks. The US has formed an international naval coalition to protect the waterway, and the seizure of a US-linked oil tanker by Iran raises the stakes in the region.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

