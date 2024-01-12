en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

U.S. Warns of Potential Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
U.S. Warns of Potential Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels Amid Rising Tensions

In a recent development that could potentially escalate the U.S. stance towards the Yemeni Huthi rebels, President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning of retaliation. The President’s remarks come amidst a series of incidents that have raised global concerns over regional stability and the safety of international interests, including those of the United States. Biden did not elaborate on the specific nature of the potential U.S. response but emphasized the need for the Huthis to cease their disruptive activities.

A Shift in U.S. Policy

President Biden’s warning indicates a significant shift in U.S. policy towards the Yemeni civil war. The U.S. and U.K. recently launched retaliatory air strikes on more than a dozen sites in Yemen used by the Huthis. These strikes, the first of their kind, marked the most extensive military action taken by the U.S. in response to the Huthi’s disruptive actions. The Huthis had earlier attacked ships in the Red Sea, causing shipping companies to suspend travel through this vital trade route and impacting the global economy.

Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The recent military action against the Huthis marks a major test for Biden in the Middle East. The U.S.-led airstrikes targeted over 60 Huthi locations, a direct response to the unprecedented Huthi attacks. Biden’s announcement of these strikes and the potential for further measures underscores the escalating tensions in the region and the U.S.’s commitment to protecting its personnel and international commerce.

Responses and Repercussions

Responses to the U.S. and U.K. strikes have been mixed internationally. Countries like Iran and China, among others, have voiced their reactions, adding to the complexity of the situation. On the other hand, the Huthis and other regional players have issued their own statements, sparking concerns of a vast humanitarian crisis. This development highlights the intricate and evolving dynamics of Yemen’s civil war, which has drawn in multiple regional powers and laid bare the toll of protracted conflict on common people and international relations.

0
International Relations United States War
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Somalia's President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres
The President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as President Mohamud, engaged in a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This dialogue comes at a critical time, as Somalia grapples with political and security challenges, and seeks to fortify its relationship with the international community. Continuous Engagement for Pressing Issues This phone
Somalia's President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres
Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War
13 mins ago
Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War
Canada's Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed
16 mins ago
Canada's Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks Intervention of International Court of Justice
6 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks Intervention of International Court of Justice
U.S. Government Withholds Evidence in Alleged Assassination Plot Case
12 mins ago
U.S. Government Withholds Evidence in Alleged Assassination Plot Case
India's Boycott Movement Against the Maldives: A Diplomatic Strain Explored
13 mins ago
India's Boycott Movement Against the Maldives: A Diplomatic Strain Explored
Latest Headlines
World News
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
1 min
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
2 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
3 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
4 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
5 mins
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
5 mins
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
6 mins
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
7 mins
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app