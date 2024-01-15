U.S.-Owned Ship Struck by Missile Amidst Rising Maritime Tensions

In a recent escalation of maritime tensions, a U.S.-owned container ship, the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, was the target of an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen. The strike, confirmed by the U.S. Central Command, took place southeast of Aden, Yemen, around 4 p.m. local time on Monday.

Advertisment

Houthis Strike Amidst Escalated Tensions

Despite the attack, the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel reported no injuries or significant damage and continued its journey. The missile strike on the ship comes amid heightened tensions, following joint military strikes by U.S. and U.K. forces against Houthi targets in Yemen. These strikes were in response to the group's ongoing attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea. Such acts by the Iran-backed Houthis have been causing significant disruptions in global trade and have been widely condemned internationally. The Houthis justify their actions as retaliation for the war in the Gaza Strip.

Details of the Attack

Advertisment

The British maritime security firm Ambrey reported that three missiles were launched, with only one hitting the vessel, causing a fire in a hold. However, the incident did not hinder the ship's progress. The attack is presumed to have been targeted at U.S. interests in retaliation to the recent airstrikes on Houthi military infrastructure.

Controlled by Houthis, Unrecognized by the World

While the Houthis control substantial regions of Yemen, including strategic locations like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, they are not internationally recognized as the nation's official government. Their command over this maritime chokepoint raises serious concerns over the safety of maritime navigation in the area, posing a significant threat to global maritime trade.