War

U.S. Fighter Jet Intercepts Houthi Missile Aimed at U.S. Destroyer in the Red Sea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
U.S. Fighter Jet Intercepts Houthi Missile Aimed at U.S. Destroyer in the Red Sea

In a recent incident that has heightened maritime tensions, Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired an anti-ship cruise missile toward the U.S. destroyer, the USS Laboon, in the Red Sea. This missile was intercepted and destroyed by a U.S. fighter jet, marking the first U.S.-acknowledged fire by the Houthis since the allied nations started strikes in response to the ongoing assaults on Red Sea shipping. The missile was launched from a Houthi-controlled region near the port city of Hodeida.

Rebel Attacks and Allied Response

The Houthis, a Shiite group, who took control of Yemen’s capital in 2014 and is backed by Iran, have not claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the U.S. military’s Central Command confirmed the missile’s origin. The Houthi rebels, allies of Hamas, have been disrupting Red Sea maritime traffic since November, allegedly in retaliation for Israel’s actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Their attacks often target vessels with no clear evidence of ties to Israel. Following the initial Houthi attack, the U.S. and U.K. militaries responded by targeting Houthi installations, including radar facilities, drones, arms depots, and anti-ship missiles. The counterattacks resulted in damage and casualties among the rebels.

Maritime Tensions and Risks

The continuous strikes and counterstrikes pose a significant risk of escalating into a wider conflict. In the wake of the attacks, the U.S. Navy issued a warning to American-flagged vessels to avoid certain areas in and around Yemen in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Commenting on the maritime tensions, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah criticized the U.S. strikes in the region, further stoking the flames.

The Role of Saudi Arabia and Iran

Amid the escalating situation, Saudi Arabia, which supports the Yemeni government against the Houthis, is attempting to maintain a cease-fire in Yemen and a détente with Iran. However, the ongoing Houthi attacks on shipping lines and the subsequent retaliatory strikes by the U.S. and its allies are complicating these efforts. The ongoing war in Yemen, which started in 2015, has led to massive casualties and a severe humanitarian crisis, further underscoring the urgency of resolving this conflict.

War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

