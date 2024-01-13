U.S. and U.K. Retaliate Against Houthi Aggression in Yemen: A Shift in the Balance of Power

Early Friday, U.S. and U.K. military forces launched a missile strike against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. This decisive action followed the rebels’ unprecedented drone and missile attack on commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea. The strike aimed to degrade the Houthi capabilities, a retaliation against their increasingly aggressive actions that have escalated despite a tenuous truce in Yemen’s ongoing conflict.

Shifting Tides in Yemen’s Stalemate

The Houthis, who seized control of Yemen’s capital in 2014, have been locked in a stalemate with a Saudi-led coalition. Despite an ostensibly honored cease-fire, peace remains elusive. Houthi attacks on shipping have surged, threatening commercial vessels and compelling international shipping companies to alter their routes. According to the Pentagon, there have been 27 Houthi attacks on vessels, disrupting not only maritime trade but also the fragile peace in the region.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: A United Response

Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational initiative involving the U.S. and over 20 countries, has been protecting Red Sea transit from Houthi aggression. However, the U.S. has walked a tightrope in its response to Houthi aggression, balancing the need to secure navigation while avoiding a wider regional conflict. The recent strike against the Houthis marks a shift in the U.S. posture, as it previously refrained from direct retaliation to maintain the truce and prevent further escalation in the volatile region.

The Ripple Effects of Regional Conflict

This operation against the Houthis harbors implications for international shipping and, by extension, global trade. Over 2,000 ships have had to divert their course due to the conflict, leading to inflationary increases in costs. The U.S. and U.K. strikes may exacerbate Houthi aggression, potentially catalyzing further shipping challenges and disruptions in the region. As the conflict escalates, it raises concerns about an expansion of the conflict and its potential implications on the global economy.

In the face of this retaliation, the Houthi movement’s Supreme Political Council has pledged to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. This vow has prompted President Biden to indicate that the U.S. will fight back if the Houthis retaliate, signaling a potential escalation of the conflict.

The strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen have sent ripples across the globe, triggering both condemnation and support from various nations and organizations. This operation signifies a new chapter in the struggle against Houthi aggression, the outcome of which has far-reaching implications for regional stability and international commerce.