en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

U.S. and U.K. Retaliate Against Houthi Aggression in Yemen: A Shift in the Balance of Power

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
U.S. and U.K. Retaliate Against Houthi Aggression in Yemen: A Shift in the Balance of Power

Early Friday, U.S. and U.K. military forces launched a missile strike against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. This decisive action followed the rebels’ unprecedented drone and missile attack on commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea. The strike aimed to degrade the Houthi capabilities, a retaliation against their increasingly aggressive actions that have escalated despite a tenuous truce in Yemen’s ongoing conflict.

Shifting Tides in Yemen’s Stalemate

The Houthis, who seized control of Yemen’s capital in 2014, have been locked in a stalemate with a Saudi-led coalition. Despite an ostensibly honored cease-fire, peace remains elusive. Houthi attacks on shipping have surged, threatening commercial vessels and compelling international shipping companies to alter their routes. According to the Pentagon, there have been 27 Houthi attacks on vessels, disrupting not only maritime trade but also the fragile peace in the region.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: A United Response

Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational initiative involving the U.S. and over 20 countries, has been protecting Red Sea transit from Houthi aggression. However, the U.S. has walked a tightrope in its response to Houthi aggression, balancing the need to secure navigation while avoiding a wider regional conflict. The recent strike against the Houthis marks a shift in the U.S. posture, as it previously refrained from direct retaliation to maintain the truce and prevent further escalation in the volatile region.

The Ripple Effects of Regional Conflict

This operation against the Houthis harbors implications for international shipping and, by extension, global trade. Over 2,000 ships have had to divert their course due to the conflict, leading to inflationary increases in costs. The U.S. and U.K. strikes may exacerbate Houthi aggression, potentially catalyzing further shipping challenges and disruptions in the region. As the conflict escalates, it raises concerns about an expansion of the conflict and its potential implications on the global economy.

In the face of this retaliation, the Houthi movement’s Supreme Political Council has pledged to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. This vow has prompted President Biden to indicate that the U.S. will fight back if the Houthis retaliate, signaling a potential escalation of the conflict.

The strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen have sent ripples across the globe, triggering both condemnation and support from various nations and organizations. This operation signifies a new chapter in the struggle against Houthi aggression, the outcome of which has far-reaching implications for regional stability and international commerce.

0
United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
21 seconds ago
Eightco Holdings Inc: Sailing in Unsteady Waters Amidst Profitability Concerns
In a volatile trading day, Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OCTO), saw a significant 19.15% surge in its stock price, opening at $0.56 on January 11, 2024. Despite hitting an intraday high of $0.6828, the stock price eventually settled at $0.47. This consumer cyclical company has been on a robust growth trajectory over the last five
Eightco Holdings Inc: Sailing in Unsteady Waters Amidst Profitability Concerns
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
1 min ago
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
2 mins ago
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Valero Energy: A Promising Investment Despite 2023 Challenges
32 seconds ago
Valero Energy: A Promising Investment Despite 2023 Challenges
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
55 seconds ago
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Catalina Crunch Welcomes New CEO Doug Behrens Amid Major Leadership Transition
1 min ago
Catalina Crunch Welcomes New CEO Doug Behrens Amid Major Leadership Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
32 seconds
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
37 seconds
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
45 seconds
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
46 seconds
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
55 seconds
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
1 min
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
2 mins
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
2 mins
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
2 mins
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
50 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app