United Kingdom

U.S. and U.K. Escalate Response with Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
U.S. and U.K. Escalate Response with Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom have launched a significant series of airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, a faction known to be backed by Iran. This development marks a considerable shift in the international response to the ongoing Houthi insurgency contributing to a severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Escalation of Military Action

These military actions were carried out after the Houthi group defied warnings to cease attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The strikes are a response to these aggressive actions, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The Biden administration had been considering military intervention against the Houthis for weeks, with the UN Security Council adopting a resolution demanding the halt of Houthi attacks.

International Reactions

The airstrikes have elicited varied responses. Countries like Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have voiced concern, calling for restraint, while others have expressed support for the targeted operation. US Representatives have been divided, with some advocating for diplomatic efforts to avoid escalation and emphasizing the need for Congressional authorization for military involvement. Critics argue that the airstrikes have not been authorized by Congress.

Allies and Opposition

The U.S. and U.K. strikes were carried out with the support of a coalition including Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada. The Houthis have labeled the attacks as ‘barbaric’ and vowed to continue targeting ships heading towards Israel. Iran, Russia, and Saudi Arabia have condemned the attacks, calling for restraint. Meanwhile, the strikes have resulted in casualties and have hit multiple regions of Yemen under Houthi control.

Implications and Future Developments

The strikes aim to protect free passage and deter attacks on US troops and critical sea lanes. President Biden authorized the strikes in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea. The joint strike came after Iranian forces seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The escalation of conflict raises concerns about wider conflict in the region, involving Iran-aligned groups in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria. As the situation evolves, it remains to be seen how this will impact the stability of the region and the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

United Kingdom United States War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

