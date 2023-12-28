en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Key PKK/YPG Members in Northern Syria

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Key PKK/YPG Members in Northern Syria

In a series of operations targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish intelligence forces have neutralized key members of the PKK and its Syrian wing, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), in northern Syria. Eymen Coli, a high-ranking member of the PKK/YPG, was among those neutralized. Coli, who was coordinating attacks against Turkish troops, was reportedly in charge of units in Syria’s Qamishli.

Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring

Coli’s neutralization comes as a significant blow to the PKK/YPG, especially considering his involvement in Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in 2019. The operation aimed to remove PKK control over several towns in northern Syria. Despite the operation’s success, the group still maintains control in areas like Qamishli with the support of the U.S. military under the guise of fighting Daesh (ISIS).

Response to PKK Attacks

Following the killing of 12 Turkish soldiers by the PKK in northern Iraq, Turkey has intensified its airstrikes in the region. These strikes have led to the destruction of about 50 strategic PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, including military, economic, and logistics facilities. These facilities were reportedly operating under civilian disguise, making the operation a significant contribution to Turkey’s border security efforts.

Clashes with PKK Militants

In Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region, Turkish officials have reported clashes with PKK militants resulting in Turkish casualties. Despite these losses, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Turkey’s commitment to preventing the establishment of a terrorist structure along its borders, regardless of the cost.

0
Terrorism Turkey War
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lashkar-e-Toiba Associate Captured in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Requests Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed

By Rafia Tasleem

Curfew in Bunyangabu District: A Response to Potential Threats

By Nimrah Khatoon

Christmas Eve Massacre in Nigeria: A Black Christmas

By Ebenezer Mensah

Turkish Forces 'Neutralize' 81 PKK Members in Counterterrorism Operati ...
@Terrorism · 50 mins
Turkish Forces 'Neutralize' 81 PKK Members in Counterterrorism Operati ...
heart comment 0
Declassified Documents Reveal UK’s Post-9/11 Preparedness for Unforeseen Attacks

By BNN Correspondents

Declassified Documents Reveal UK's Post-9/11 Preparedness for Unforeseen Attacks
India Requests Extradition of Hafiz Saeed: An Unfolding Saga of Diplomacy and Justice

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Requests Extradition of Hafiz Saeed: An Unfolding Saga of Diplomacy and Justice
Hong Kong Teenager Sentenced to Six Years over Foiled Bomb Plot

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Teenager Sentenced to Six Years over Foiled Bomb Plot
Decoding the Dominant Narrative: A Critique of Israel’s War on Gaza

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding the Dominant Narrative: A Critique of Israel's War on Gaza
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics
19 seconds
Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: A High-stakes Super Cup Showdown in Riyadh
27 seconds
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: A High-stakes Super Cup Showdown in Riyadh
Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton
2 mins
Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
3 mins
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
4 mins
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
4 mins
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
4 mins
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
4 mins
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
28 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
36 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
47 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app