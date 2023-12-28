Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Key PKK/YPG Members in Northern Syria

In a series of operations targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish intelligence forces have neutralized key members of the PKK and its Syrian wing, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), in northern Syria. Eymen Coli, a high-ranking member of the PKK/YPG, was among those neutralized. Coli, who was coordinating attacks against Turkish troops, was reportedly in charge of units in Syria’s Qamishli.

Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring

Coli’s neutralization comes as a significant blow to the PKK/YPG, especially considering his involvement in Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in 2019. The operation aimed to remove PKK control over several towns in northern Syria. Despite the operation’s success, the group still maintains control in areas like Qamishli with the support of the U.S. military under the guise of fighting Daesh (ISIS).

Response to PKK Attacks

Following the killing of 12 Turkish soldiers by the PKK in northern Iraq, Turkey has intensified its airstrikes in the region. These strikes have led to the destruction of about 50 strategic PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, including military, economic, and logistics facilities. These facilities were reportedly operating under civilian disguise, making the operation a significant contribution to Turkey’s border security efforts.

Clashes with PKK Militants

In Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region, Turkish officials have reported clashes with PKK militants resulting in Turkish casualties. Despite these losses, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Turkey’s commitment to preventing the establishment of a terrorist structure along its borders, regardless of the cost.