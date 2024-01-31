Turkey's Tourism Sector Soars; Tensions Rise in Middle East

Turkey's tourism sector reached unprecedented heights in 2023, with revenues totalling 54.3 billion U.S. dollars, a 17 percent year-on-year growth. The country welcomed a staggering 56.7 million visitors, marking a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year. The Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, revealed these numbers during a meeting in Istanbul, expressing optimism for the sector's future.

Tourism in Turkey: A Rising Powerhouse

The overall average expenditure per capita of tourists reached $952, an 11.1 percent rise from 2022, with the per capita overnight income hitting $99. The fourth quarter alone saw a 6.8 percent revenue increase to $12.27 billion, and December saw a 3.51 percent rise in the number of visitors to 2.48 million. The tourism revenue was generated from $41 billion in individual expenditures and $13.25 billion from package tour expenditures. The significant numbers of Russian and German holidaymakers, as well as a 23 percent increase in Ukrainian visitors despite the ongoing war, contributed to these figures.

Iran and Saudi Arabia: A Call for Uninterrupted Bilateral Relations

In a separate development, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi stressed the need for Iran and Saudi Arabia to maintain bilateral relations without the interference of third parties. His comments were made during a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, underscoring the importance of the relationship between these two nations.

Yemen's Houthi Group: A Missile Attack on a U.S. Commercial Ship

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a U.S. commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden. The ship, KOI, was allegedly targeted as it was en route to Israeli ports. The Houthi group justified the attack as retaliation for what they perceive as U.S.-British aggression against Yemen and as a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister: A Plea for the Closure of UNRWA

In another significant event, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the closure of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). His statement was made to UN ambassadors from eight countries visiting Jerusalem. Netanyahu cited allegations of involvement by some UNRWA employees in a deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The Israeli Prime Minister advocated for the international community and the UN to recognize the need to end UNRWA's mission.