Turkey’s Counterterrorism Operation Successfully Eliminates Top YPG/PKK Terrorist in Syria

In a pivotal counterterrorism operation, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully eliminated a leading figure of the YPG/PKK terror group, Remziye Altığ, also known by her codename Viyan, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria. Altığ was instrumental in managing the group’s financial transactions and was actively engaged in carrying out terror activities within Syria.

Altığ’s Role and The Operation

Before her involvement in Syria, Altığ led demonstrations orchestrated by the PKK/KCK’s youth section in Mersin province, Turkey, and was actively involved in the group’s action planning. The operation that led to her elimination followed a recent PKK attack claiming the lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq.

Continued Counterterrorism Efforts

Since the attack, Turkish forces have launched airstrikes in northern Iraq and Syria, targeting and neutralizing senior terrorists from the PKK, known for using northern Iraq as a base for planning cross-border attacks into Turkey. The PKK, along with its Syrian branch the YPG, is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The PKK’s Long Terror Campaign

This terror organization has caused the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 40-year campaign against Turkey. Ankara, to dismantle this threat, has initiated several anti-terror operations in northern Syria since 2016, including Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring. These operations aim to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and facilitate the safe return of residents.

Despite recognizing the PKK as a terrorist group, the United States has openly supported the YPG in Syria, providing them with military training and supplies, especially in areas occupied by the group, which Washington refers to as partner forces.