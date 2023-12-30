en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

Turkey’s Counterterrorism Operation Successfully Eliminates Top YPG/PKK Terrorist in Syria

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
Turkey’s Counterterrorism Operation Successfully Eliminates Top YPG/PKK Terrorist in Syria

In a pivotal counterterrorism operation, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully eliminated a leading figure of the YPG/PKK terror group, Remziye Altığ, also known by her codename Viyan, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria. Altığ was instrumental in managing the group’s financial transactions and was actively engaged in carrying out terror activities within Syria.

Altığ’s Role and The Operation

Before her involvement in Syria, Altığ led demonstrations orchestrated by the PKK/KCK’s youth section in Mersin province, Turkey, and was actively involved in the group’s action planning. The operation that led to her elimination followed a recent PKK attack claiming the lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq.

Continued Counterterrorism Efforts

Since the attack, Turkish forces have launched airstrikes in northern Iraq and Syria, targeting and neutralizing senior terrorists from the PKK, known for using northern Iraq as a base for planning cross-border attacks into Turkey. The PKK, along with its Syrian branch the YPG, is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The PKK’s Long Terror Campaign

This terror organization has caused the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 40-year campaign against Turkey. Ankara, to dismantle this threat, has initiated several anti-terror operations in northern Syria since 2016, including Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring. These operations aim to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and facilitate the safe return of residents.

Despite recognizing the PKK as a terrorist group, the United States has openly supported the YPG in Syria, providing them with military training and supplies, especially in areas occupied by the group, which Washington refers to as partner forces.

0
Terrorism Turkey War
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Somali President Voices Confidence in National Army Amidst Insurgency Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fresh Outbreak of Violence in Manipur: Security Challenges Rekindled

By Dil Bar Irshad

Israeli Soldier Held By Palestinian Liberation Front Killed in Airstrike

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Turkey Sweeps up 445 FETÖ Infiltrators within National Police

By Safak Costu

Turkey Detains 189 Suspects in Nationwide Crackdown Against Islamic St ...
@Terrorism · 7 hours
Turkey Detains 189 Suspects in Nationwide Crackdown Against Islamic St ...
heart comment 0
Counter-Terrorism Efforts Yield Significant Results in Jammu and Kashmir

By Dil Bar Irshad

Counter-Terrorism Efforts Yield Significant Results in Jammu and Kashmir
U.S. Citizen Arrested in Nairobi Attempting to Join Al Shabaab: A Global Counterterrorism Challenge

By Israel Ojoko

U.S. Citizen Arrested in Nairobi Attempting to Join Al Shabaab: A Global Counterterrorism Challenge
Turkish Forces Arrest Daesh Members, Thwart Potential Terrorist Attacks

By Safak Costu

Turkish Forces Arrest Daesh Members, Thwart Potential Terrorist Attacks
Turkey Grapples With Renewed PKK Terrorism Threat Following Iraq Attack

By Safak Costu

Turkey Grapples With Renewed PKK Terrorism Threat Following Iraq Attack
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
11 seconds
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
23 seconds
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
1 min
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
3 mins
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
4 mins
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
4 mins
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
5 mins
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
5 mins
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
29 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app