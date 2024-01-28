In a harrowing incident near the contentious Ukraine-Russia border, the quiet life of the last remaining resident of the village of Stepok, Sumy Oblast, was abruptly ended. The 60-year-old Oleksandr was killed when a projectile, a grim reminder of the ongoing conflict, crashed into his home.

The Unyielding Spirit of Oleksandr

Oleksandr was a symbol of resilience and defiance. He remained in his village, his home, even as the rest of its inhabitants fled to safety, away from the incessant discord. Despite the daily attacks and the absence of electricity, he continued to live, backed by a generator and a battery provided by his son Ruslan. His companions in this solitary existence were a horse, a dog, and some chickens.

The Fatal Incident

The exact date of Oleksandr's death remains uncertain. Local authorities were alerted during the week, indicating that the tragic incident could have taken place over the preceding weekend or on Monday. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has since initiated a pre-trial investigation under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, citing violations of the laws and customs of war and premeditated murder.

The Aftermath

Ruslan, now grappling with the shocking loss, awaits the arrival of his mother and sister to lay their father to rest. As he mourns, the village of Stepok stands empty, its last resident claimed by the escalating conflict. This tragic event underscores the human cost of war, with ordinary lives caught in the crossfire of political strife and territorial disputes.