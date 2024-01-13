en English
Ukraine

The US Department of Defense Fumbles Monitoring of Arms Delivery to Ukraine

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
The US Department of Defense Fumbles Monitoring of Arms Delivery to Ukraine

In a recent revelation, the US Department of Defense is facing stark criticism for its lackluster oversight regarding the delivery of weaponry to Ukraine. The Office of the Inspector General has exposed that of the $1.699 billion worth of war gear supplied, a staggering $1 billion remains untracked. The report underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the US to ensure the proper use of the provided weapons amidst the Ukrainian conflict.

59% Defense Gear Remains ‘Delinquent’

The audit has shed light on a troubling reality: 59% of defense equipment provided to Ukraine remains ‘delinquent’ in required monitoring. In a stark failure to maintain an accurate serial-number inventory—a prerequisite—the Defense Department has cited reasons like limited staffing, the absence of war zone monitoring procedures until December 2022, and internal control and accountability challenges. These findings pose a significant hurdle to President Joe Biden’s efforts to secure congressional approval for further US aid to Ukrainian forces.

Over $1 Billion Unaccounted For

The audit report by the Pentagon watchdog revealed that the US is grappling with tracking over $1 billion in weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine. Despite assurances from the Biden administration of rigorous monitoring to prevent misuse of US military aid to Ukraine, the audit’s findings suggest a glaring oversight. The report attributed the shortfall in monitoring to limited staffing, lack of internal controls, and restrictions on movement within Ukraine. However, Defense Department officials have assured auditors of plans to enhance oversight systems in the coming year.

Concerns Over Potential Theft and Misuse

The report has also raised alarm over the potential theft or smuggling of weaponry. The investigation disclosed that a significant number of high-risk pieces of equipment were delinquent, with as much as 60% of arms and equipment being delayed in inventory tracking or never added after leaving American or allied military stockpiles. While the report found no evidence of misuse, the lack of proper tracking and accountability is cause for concern, given the sensitivity and vulnerability of the weapons. This revelation is likely to fuel skepticism in Congress over providing more military aid to Ukraine.

0
Ukraine United States War
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

