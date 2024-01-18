The 'Ukrainian Safari': Risks and Realities of Deploying Leopard Tanks to Ukraine

With the first two of 14 Leopard tanks primed and ready for deployment to Ukraine, the Dutch defense ministry has sparked a broader debate about the risks of supplying advanced military equipment in a war zone. These powerful German machines, painted with the colors of war and loaded with advanced features, are set to embark on what has been metaphorically termed a 'Ukrainian safari' - a journey fraught with danger and uncertainty.

Advertisment

Leopard Tanks: A Symbol of Western Support

In an effort to bolster Ukraine's military prowess amidst ongoing conflict, Western allies have rallied to provide significant support. This assistance has taken the form of financial aid, ammunition, and now, the deployment of Leopard tanks. These tanks, provided by the Dutch defense ministry, are scheduled to be sent to Poland for the training of Ukrainian military personnel. The remaining 12 tanks will follow suit in the coming months, marking a significant escalation in Western military aid to Ukraine.

Assessing the Risks: The Reality of Combat

Advertisment

Despite their advanced features and formidable presence on the battlefield, the Leopard tanks are not invincible. They are entering a hostile environment, where the reality of combat means they can be destroyed. The metaphor of 'cats' not having nine lives underscores this vulnerability, raising questions about whether the provision of such equipment has been fully thought through. The 'Ukrainian safari' could end in the loss of these powerful machines, a possibility that must be acknowledged and prepared for.

Moving Forward: Shared Burdens and Continued Support

The deployment of the Leopard tanks has also opened up discussions about the sharing of burdens among NATO allies. The United States, for instance, has been urged to donate a small number of M1 Abrams to unlock Germany's approval for Leopards. The idea is to distribute the risks and responsibilities of aiding Ukraine more evenly among allies. With bipartisan support in Congress, the United States appears committed to continuing military aid for Ukraine, recognizing its crucial role in the country's survival and potential victory. The fate of the Leopard tanks in Ukraine remains to be seen, but their deployment undeniably reflects a deepening involvement of Western allies in the conflict.