en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

The Lingering Shadows of War: A Glimpse into Afghanistan’s Resilient Villages

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
The Lingering Shadows of War: A Glimpse into Afghanistan’s Resilient Villages

In the quiet corners of Afghanistan, the echoes of a two-decade-long American presence still reverberate, leaving a trail of profound grief and enduring sorrow. The rural communities, particularly in the central province of Daikundi, bear the lingering scars of the U.S. bombardments, a somber testament to the war’s impact on civilian lives.

Unmasking the Human Cost of War

The desolation wrought by the military actions is not confined to the physical realm alone. It has percolated deep into the social fabric, altering the very existence of the villagers. The trauma of losing family members to the relentless onslaught of foreign military forces has resulted in a wave of mental health crises that continue to plague these communities.

Among the most affected are the members of the Shiite Hazara minority, who have been subjected to further marginalization and persecution in the aftermath of the conflict. The forced evictions of Hazara families, such as Jamilah and her six children, have only amplified their suffering.

Caught in the Crossfire: The Plight of Afghan Refugees

The withdrawal of the U.S. forces has not brought respite to the beleaguered Afghan populace. The tensions between Iran and the Taliban have spilled over, tightening the noose around Afghan refugees in Iran. The imposition of job restrictions on foreigners has resulted in widespread unemployment among the Afghan community, leaving families struggling for survival.

These Afghan refugees find themselves trapped in a precarious situation, facing threats of mass expulsion from Iran while also being victims of widespread discrimination and abuse. The plight of these refugees underscores the enduring human cost of war, long after the last bullet has been fired.

Community Resilience Amidst Suffering

Despite the pervasive sorrow and the daunting challenges, the Afghan villages are a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. Amidst the painful memories and the continuing struggle, they strive for a semblance of normalcy, grappling with the task of rebuilding their lives and their communities from the wreckage of a war that has left an indelible mark on their existence.

0
Afghanistan Human Rights War
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UN Security Council Votes to Appoint Special Envoy to Afghanistan

By BNN Correspondents

Tahreek-e-Jihad Pakistan Claims Attack on Police Station: 23 Soldiers Killed

By Saboor Bayat

The Chilling Effect: Afghanistan's Media Landscape Contracts Amid Taliban Rule

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan Sets Formidable 204-Run Target for UAE in T20 Cricket Match

By Salman Khan

Afghan Religious Scholars Advised Against Government Jobs ...
@Afghanistan · 13 hours
Afghan Religious Scholars Advised Against Government Jobs ...
heart comment 0
Afghanistan Triumphs Over UAE in First T20 Match

By Salman Khan

Afghanistan Triumphs Over UAE in First T20 Match
Tajikistan Bolsters Border Security, Poland Reports Airspace Breach

By Saboor Bayat

Tajikistan Bolsters Border Security, Poland Reports Airspace Breach
Aftermath of Herat Earthquake: A Discussion on Disaster Preparedness and Aid Response

By Saboor Bayat

Aftermath of Herat Earthquake: A Discussion on Disaster Preparedness and Aid Response
Chaman Protests Escalate: Third Round of Demonstrations Set to Begin

By Saboor Bayat

Chaman Protests Escalate: Third Round of Demonstrations Set to Begin
Latest Headlines
World News
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
18 seconds
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
26 seconds
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
38 seconds
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
2 mins
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
2 mins
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
4 mins
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
4 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
4 mins
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
4 mins
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app