Palestine

The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A View from Gaza

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:47 am EST
In a powerful visual captured by Said Khatib for AFP, a Palestinian boy was seen amidst the rubble of the recent Israeli bombardments in Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The boy, carrying pillows while a tractor cleared the debris, became an emblem of the human cost of the ongoing tensions and conflicts between the Israeli forces and Palestinian groups. The destruction in the background was a testament to the significant military action that rocked the region and continues to mar its landscape.

Unending Spiral of Conflict and Destruction

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a recurring narrative in the history of the region, leading to periodic escalations and destruction in Gaza. The recent Israeli offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip resulted in the death of at least 35 people and widespread devastation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the offensive would last for many months, setting the stage for a prolonged conflict. This has led to severe humanitarian issues, including a lack of water, food, and sanitation, and displacement of a significant proportion of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

The Humanitarian Crisis and Global Response

The international aid operation, although active, is facing severe restrictions from Israeli authorities, causing long delays for trucks carrying supplies. UNICEF has managed to deliver 600,000 doses of vaccines to Gaza, but almost 17,000 Palestinian children have missed their routine vaccinations due to the conflict. With 40% of Gazans at risk of famine and a blockade on most food, fuel, and medicine since the Oct 7 attack, the situation is dire. The Biden administration’s recent approval of a proposed $147.5 million sale of artillery munitions and related equipment to Israel has sparked criticism from Hamas, who views this as evidence of American sponsorship of the war.

The Cost of War

The war’s toll has been heavy, with thousands of noncombatants killed and the majority of Gaza’s population now dependent on international aid. The conflict also threatens to evolve into a wider regional conflict involving Hamas ally Iran and groups Tehran supports across the Middle East. The image of the Palestinian boy in the rubble serves as a stark reminder of the human toll these conflicts take, particularly on the younger population in the region.

Palestine War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

