en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST
The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives

An 11-year-old Palestinian boy now stares into a mirror that reflects a face he hardly recognizes. A result of an Israeli strike that not only disfigured him but took away 12 of his family members, leaving him with a grim reminder of the ongoing violence in the region. He is but one face among the many civilians, especially children, who are caught in the crosshairs of this enduring conflict. His words echo both the personal and collective suffering, ‘I cry when I see my face… I hope one day it will return to how it was.’

The Children of Conflict

This year, the Israeli forces and settlers have claimed the lives of at least 121 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank, in incidents that may amount to extrajudicial or wilful killings. Among the victims were Mahmoud Othman Mohammad Warani, 15, shot during a demonstration near the Israeli separation wall, and Ammar Mohammad Abdelfattah Abu Hussein, 16, shot as he attempted to flee from Israeli soldiers. The Israeli authorities have withheld the bodies of at least 23 Palestinian children – an act that breaches international humanitarian and human rights law.

Health Crisis Amidst Conflict

The conflict is not just robbing children of their innocence, but it’s also pushing the healthcare system in Gaza to the brink. Shaimaa Nabahin, a 22-year-old university student, had to face a heart-wrenching decision to amputate her left leg due to blood poisoning following an Israeli airstrike. Nabahin is among the 54,500 war wounded Palestinians grappling with such life-altering choices. The dearth of vascular surgeons and adequate medical care has increased the likelihood of amputations. More than 20,600 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict, and a healthcare system already strained before the war now teeters on collapse.

The Human Toll of Conflict

The plight of the 11-year-old boy and Shaimaa Nabahin is a stark reminder of the human cost of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Their stories underscore the enduring physical and emotional scars inflicted on survivors. The lack of basic medical supplies and conditions in Gaza has exacerbated the ordeal for amputees like Nabahin, who received minimal treatment before her life-altering surgery. As the conflict rages on, civilians, particularly the children, continue to bear the brunt of the violence, their futures held hostage to a war they did not choose.

0
Human Rights Palestine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Salman Akhtar

Monique Smith: The Longest Living Jane Doe Unveils Her Identity

By Nitish Verma

Tigray on the Brink: Ethiopia Faces Imminent Famine Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

US Veterans Use Music as a Beacon of Hope in Ukraine

By Rizwan Shah

A Ray of Hope Amid Despair: Toddler Rescued Following Airstrike in Raf ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
A Ray of Hope Amid Despair: Toddler Rescued Following Airstrike in Raf ...
heart comment 0
Looming Famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region: Echoes of the 1980s Catastrophe

By Hadeel Hashem

Looming Famine in Ethiopia's Tigray Region: Echoes of the 1980s Catastrophe
Longest Living Jane Doe Discovers True Identity, Advocates for Missing Children

By BNN Correspondents

Longest Living Jane Doe Discovers True Identity, Advocates for Missing Children
The Longest Living Jane Doe: A Quest for Identity

By Mazhar Abbas

The Longest Living Jane Doe: A Quest for Identity
Iran’s Foreign Minister Criticizes Western ‘Instrumental Use’ of UNHRC

By Muhammad Jawad

Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
6 mins
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Pay Tribute to Wrexham AFC's Long-Serving Steward
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
7 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
7 mins
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
7 mins
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
9 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
9 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
11 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
11 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
12 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
11 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
26 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app