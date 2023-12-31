en English
Human Rights

The Human Cost: A Palestinian Mother's Heartbreaking Farewell

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:57 am EST
The Human Cost: A Palestinian Mother’s Heartbreaking Farewell

On a sorrow-filled day in Palestine, a mother bid farewell to her twin children, Jehad and Ahmed Nasr, on the very day they were supposed to be blowing out candles on their birthday cake. An Israeli airstrike on December 30th, 2023, abruptly ended their festivities, transforming a day of joy into one of mourning. This heart-wrenching episode is a grim reminder of the human cost of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the deep scars it leaves on individual lives and families.

Unending Cycle of Violence

The Nasr twins’ tragic story is not an isolated incident. Palestinian families continue to bear the brunt of the violence and terrorism perpetrated by the Zionist occupation. A father mourns the loss of his child killed in an airstrike, symbolically telling his son to take the biscuits he had bought with him to Heaven. The normalcy of life is continuously interrupted by the specter of death and destruction.

The Woes of Young Palestinians

One such case is that of Abdelrahman Al Zaghal, a 14-year-old Palestinian whose life bears little resemblance to that of a normal teenager. Released by Israel in exchange for hostages, Abdelrahman is recovering from serious injuries sustained during his arrest. His education hangs in limbo as his school awaits Israel’s permission for him to attend. Abdelrahman’s experience is symptomatic of the larger issue: since 2000, the Israeli military has detained about 13,000 Palestinian children, subjecting many of them to a harsh military court system and physical violence.

Conflict’s Dire Humanitarian Impact

In the backdrop of these personal tragedies, the broader humanitarian crisis worsens. Israel’s war on Hamas has resulted in the death of more than 21,600 Palestinians, with a staggering 70 percent of them being women and children. The conflict has displaced nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, leaving Palestinians with a sense of pervasive insecurity in their homeland.

Human Rights Palestine War
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

