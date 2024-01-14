en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

The Houthi Rebels: Shaping Yemen’s Civil War

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
The Houthi Rebels: Shaping Yemen’s Civil War

Since their rise to power in 2014, the Houthi rebels have been a formidable force in Yemen’s political landscape, seizing control of the capital, Sana’a, and propelling the nation into a protracted civil war. Originating from the northwestern Saada province, the Houthis, who adhere to the Zaidi branch of Shiite Islam, have held sway over northwestern Yemen for nearly a decade.

The Houthis: An Overview

Representing roughly 25% of the Yemeni population, the Zaidi Shiites have found a voice in the Houthi rebels. The group’s anti-Western and anti-Israeli stance has drawn comparisons with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group, highlighting their shared hostility towards Israel and the support they receive from Iran. This support reportedly encompasses training, technical expertise, and advanced weaponry, including drones and ballistic missiles, with contributions also coming from Iran’s ally, Hezbollah.

The Regional Impact

The Houthi rebels’ activities have not been confined to Yemen. They have been implicated in regional conflicts, notably by targeting ships in the Red Sea, a move that has elicited military responses from Western powers like the US and the UK. These nations have been grappling with the escalating tensions brought about by the rebels’ actions. The US, which had previously designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization, revoked this designation in 2021, citing concerns over the Yemeni population’s access to essential goods. Nevertheless, the Biden administration indicated in mid-November that it was reevaluating this decision.

Recent Developments

In response to strikes by US and allied forces, the Houthi rebels conducted a military drill in the Saada province, near Saudi Arabia. This exercise involved the live firing of tanks, artillery, drones, and other weapons against targets bearing Israeli flags. Houthi commanders voiced their readiness to take part in the battle against what they termed ‘American and Zionist’ enemies. This event underscores the ongoing volatility of the situation in Yemen and the far-reaching implications of the nine-year-long civil war.

0
Terrorism War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Terrorism

See more
2 hours ago
Iranian Security Forces Arrest Four Suspects Behind Deadly Police HQ Attack
Four individuals suspected of masterminding a deadly assault on police headquarters in Rask County, Sistan and Baluchestan province, have been apprehended by Iranian security forces. The operation, which delivered a significant blow to the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, was announced by the police chief, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, as a result of diligent work
Iranian Security Forces Arrest Four Suspects Behind Deadly Police HQ Attack
Michigan Man Arrested for Alleged Bombing Plot on Satanic Temple in Salem
9 hours ago
Michigan Man Arrested for Alleged Bombing Plot on Satanic Temple in Salem
Israeli Forces Detain Sisters of Assassinated Hamas Deputy Leader
9 hours ago
Israeli Forces Detain Sisters of Assassinated Hamas Deputy Leader
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Highlights Israel's Vulnerabilities amid Ongoing Conflict
4 hours ago
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Highlights Israel's Vulnerabilities amid Ongoing Conflict
Tel Aviv Unites in 24-Hour Rally, Marking 100 Tormenting Days Since Hamas Attack
5 hours ago
Tel Aviv Unites in 24-Hour Rally, Marking 100 Tormenting Days Since Hamas Attack
Israel Detains Sisters of Slain Hamas Leader, Escalating Tensions
6 hours ago
Israel Detains Sisters of Slain Hamas Leader, Escalating Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
46 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
46 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
47 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
47 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
47 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
47 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
47 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
48 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
48 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app