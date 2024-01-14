The Houthi Rebels: Shaping Yemen’s Civil War

Since their rise to power in 2014, the Houthi rebels have been a formidable force in Yemen’s political landscape, seizing control of the capital, Sana’a, and propelling the nation into a protracted civil war. Originating from the northwestern Saada province, the Houthis, who adhere to the Zaidi branch of Shiite Islam, have held sway over northwestern Yemen for nearly a decade.

The Houthis: An Overview

Representing roughly 25% of the Yemeni population, the Zaidi Shiites have found a voice in the Houthi rebels. The group’s anti-Western and anti-Israeli stance has drawn comparisons with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group, highlighting their shared hostility towards Israel and the support they receive from Iran. This support reportedly encompasses training, technical expertise, and advanced weaponry, including drones and ballistic missiles, with contributions also coming from Iran’s ally, Hezbollah.

The Regional Impact

The Houthi rebels’ activities have not been confined to Yemen. They have been implicated in regional conflicts, notably by targeting ships in the Red Sea, a move that has elicited military responses from Western powers like the US and the UK. These nations have been grappling with the escalating tensions brought about by the rebels’ actions. The US, which had previously designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization, revoked this designation in 2021, citing concerns over the Yemeni population’s access to essential goods. Nevertheless, the Biden administration indicated in mid-November that it was reevaluating this decision.

Recent Developments

In response to strikes by US and allied forces, the Houthi rebels conducted a military drill in the Saada province, near Saudi Arabia. This exercise involved the live firing of tanks, artillery, drones, and other weapons against targets bearing Israeli flags. Houthi commanders voiced their readiness to take part in the battle against what they termed ‘American and Zionist’ enemies. This event underscores the ongoing volatility of the situation in Yemen and the far-reaching implications of the nine-year-long civil war.