en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

The Grim Reality of Journalists in Gaza: An Interview with Motaz Azaiza

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
The Grim Reality of Journalists in Gaza: An Interview with Motaz Azaiza

In a compelling interview with CNN’s Michael Holmes, Palestinian journalist and photographer Motaz Azaiza sheds light on the harrowing reality of journalists in Gaza. Azaiza estimates that a staggering 10% of registered journalists in the region have lost their lives in the line of duty. This chilling statistic reflects not only the inherent dangers of reporting in conflict zones but also the human consequences of prolonged warfare.

Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza

Mustafa Thuria and Hamza al Dahdouh, two journalists, sadly fell victim to an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The Israeli military claimed both individuals were active members of terrorist organizations involved in attacks. However, this assertion has done little to quell international concerns over the seemingly high number of journalists and media workers targeted in Israeli attacks.

A Silent Crisis

The Committee to Protect Journalists has estimated around 80 journalists have been killed in Gaza, indicating a worrying trend. But the official figures only tell part of the story. The actual number of media professionals who have lost their lives in the region is believed to be much higher, with 109 reported dead. The alarming increase in journalist fatalities has been attributed to Israeli bombings and attacks, stripping Gaza’s media of its vital voices.

Reporting in the Face of Danger

Journalists in Gaza face a multitude of challenges, from active denial of access to efforts by Israel to silence the reporting of atrocities. The United Nations has expressed concern over the situation and has called for independent investigations into the killings. Meanwhile, organizations like the Committee to Protect Journalists are investigating reports of journalists who have gone missing, been detained, injured, or threatened in Gaza.

Through his lens, Azaiza has documented the devastation of war in Gaza, offering an intimate perspective on the struggles and risks faced by journalists in conflict zones. The narrative of these journalists is a testament to the indispensable role of journalism in crisis zones and the high price they sometimes pay to voice realities.

0
Palestine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
12 mins ago
Shooting Incident in Adora Settlement: One Zionist Settler Injured
One Zionist settler in the Adora settlement near Hebron, known as al-Khalil, has been injured following a shooting incident. The event is likely to agitate the already delicate dynamics between Israeli settlers and the Palestinian population in the West Bank. A Sudden Attack The incident unfolded as an IDF patrol force was targeted by gunfire
Shooting Incident in Adora Settlement: One Zionist Settler Injured
Birmingham Man Faces Charges Over Alleged Hamas Support at Pro-Palestine Rally
5 hours ago
Birmingham Man Faces Charges Over Alleged Hamas Support at Pro-Palestine Rally
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
6 hours ago
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Israeli Forces Enter Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call for De-escalation and Peace
31 mins ago
Israeli Forces Enter Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call for De-escalation and Peace
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours ago
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 hours ago
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
16 seconds
'Morning Joe' Discusses Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Delay in Disclosing Health Issues
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
45 seconds
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
52 seconds
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
2 mins
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
2 mins
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
3 mins
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
5 mins
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
5 mins
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
6 mins
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app