On a day marked by the potent echoes of chants and the determined strides of settlers, the Gaza Envelope to Jerusalem march has brought to sharp focus the simmering tensions and conflicts in the Israel - Gaza Strip region. The marchers demand the immediate return of prisoners from Gaza, held by Palestinian factions, their voices resonating with urgency and immediacy.

The Call for Settlements

Far-right Israeli lawmaker, Tzivka Foghel, has been vocal in advocating the inception of Jewish settlements in the northern Gaza Strip, viewing it as an essential element of Israel's war against Hamas. His sentiments echo the desires of many to revive the settlements that once existed in the Gaza Strip before the disengagement in 2005. These radical views have found support among other far-right coalition members, with extreme suggestions such as dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

Controversy at the Al-Aqsa Mosque

In a contentious move, dozens of illegal Israeli colonizers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, performing Talmudic rituals, while the access of Palestinian Muslims was severely restricted. A total of 132 illegal settlers invaded the sacred site, with the Israeli police subjecting worshippers to stringent searches and identity checks. This incident was accompanied by another where Israeli colonists attacked Palestinian-owned vehicles near Nablus, resulting in injuries to a 31-year-old Palestinian man.

The 2023 Israel Hamas War

The genesis of the current conflict can be traced back to the 7th of October 2023, when paramilitary wings of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the PFLP, and the DFLP launched coordinated armed incursions into the Gaza envelope of neighboring Israeli territory. This marked the beginning of the 2023 Israel Hamas war, which claimed 1,139 lives, including 695 Israeli civilians, 373 members of security forces, and 71 foreigners. Around 250 Israeli civilians and soldiers were taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip. The attack was a response to the continued Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, the blockade of the Gaza Strip, and the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements.

