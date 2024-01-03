en English
Ukraine

Telemarathon United News: A Beacon of Hope or a Tool of Government Propaganda?

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Telemarathon United News: A Beacon of Hope or a Tool of Government Propaganda?

When Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telemarathon United News, a state-supported television program, became a beacon of hope for the Ukrainians. A joint venture of the country’s major TV channels, with nearly 40% of its funding from the government, it broadcasted 24/7, providing critical information and lifting the spirits of a nation in turmoil. President Zelensky himself endorsed the program as a potent weapon against Russian disinformation. However, as the war drags on, the trust Ukrainians once had in Telemarathon has started to wane.

Viewership Decline Amidst Prolonged Conflict

Despite Telemarathon’s initial success, its viewership and credibility have taken a significant hit. Critics argue that the program often paints an overly optimistic picture of the war and fails to prepare the citizens for a prolonged conflict. The result? A marked decrease in trust, from 69% in May 2022 to a mere 43% now. A shift in Ukrainian TV audiences’ preferences has also been noticed – with people turning more towards entertainment and reality shows, seeking respite from the grim realities of war.

Concerns Over Government Influence

Increasingly, Telemarathon is perceived as a mouthpiece for the government. The fact that channels run by political opponents have been barred from joining the program only adds to this perception. Such moves have raised concerns about the lack of diverse perspectives and the potential for government influence, criticisms that have grown louder amidst the ongoing conflict.

Public Support for Ending the Program

Not surprisingly, there is growing public support for wrapping up Telemarathon. This sentiment indicates a deep-seated distrust and disillusionment with the program’s perceived lack of objectivity and its failure to accurately reflect the realities of the war.

A Plea for Balanced Information

Media experts argue that for Telemarathon to regain its lost credibility, it needs to provide balanced information and avoid becoming a mirror image of Russian propaganda. Upholding democratic values during wartime is a challenging task, but critical to keeping the nation informed and united. The future of Telemarathon hangs in the balance, and its response to these criticisms will shape not only its fate but also its legacy in this tumultuous period of Ukrainian history.

Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

