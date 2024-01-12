en English
Security

Tanker Companies Suspend Red Sea Operations Amid US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Tanker Companies Suspend Red Sea Operations Amid US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen

In the wake of US and UK airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, several major tanker companies including Hafnia, Torm, and Stena Bulk have suspended their operations towards the Red Sea. This move is in response to an advisory issued by the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a US-led multinational coalition. The advisory cautioned against traversing the Bab el Mandeb Strait, a critical marine trade route linking the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea, following the Houthis’ unprecedented use of anti-ship ballistic missiles targeting international maritime vessels.

Oil Market Repercussions

The suspension of tanker traffic has led to a brief escalation in oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures and Brent crude experiencing a surge before retreating. This fluctuation underscores the vulnerability of the global oil market to geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

Escalation of Conflict

The airstrikes by US and British forces were a retaliation to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. The Houthi rebels have previously targeted shipping lanes in retaliation to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The growing tensions raise concerns about potential wider regional impacts, including disruptions in oil supply and increased security risks in strategic maritime corridors.

Strategic Maritime Corridors at Risk

Among these corridors, the Strait of Hormuz, a significant transit point for oil, stands out as a potential target for Iranian retaliation against Israeli aggression in Lebanon. The current situation presents a nerve-wracking scenario for the global oil industry, with the possibility of significant disruptions looming large.

In conclusion, the suspension of tanker operations in the Red Sea signifies a challenging and uncertain period for global oil markets. The escalating tensions and their potential to disrupt strategic maritime corridors underline the intricate and volatile interplay between geopolitics and the global energy market.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

