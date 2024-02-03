Syria Accuses US of Supporting Terrorism Post Air Strikes

In an unprecedented turn of events, Syria's Defence Ministry has levelled accusations against the United States, alleging support for 'terrorism' following US air attacks in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border. The strikes reportedly led to casualties among civilians and military personnel, and caused significant damage to both public and private properties.

The Strike and Its Aftermath

The US reportedly conducted a comprehensive air assault on sites in eastern Syria and Iraq, which are known strongholds for Iran-linked militias and Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard. This was in retaliation for a drone strike that resulted in the demise of three US troops. The aftermath was severe, with at least 18 pro-Iran fighters killed in eastern Syria and 26 significant sites housing pro-Iranian groups destroyed. The US military's Central Command is reported to have struck over 85 targets, with plans for further bombing raids.

Syrian Government's Stance

The Syrian government, in a statement released on the ministry's Facebook page, asserted that the targeted area is where the Syrian Arab army is combating the remnants of ISIS. The government has vehemently argued that the US military's actions serve to empower ISIS, suggesting a potential attempt by the US to use the group as a proxy in the region. The American military intervention has been characterised by the Syrian ministry as unjustified aggression aimed at undermining the Syrian army's efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Reaction and Implications

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticised the Biden administration's handling of the situation, citing over 150 attacks on US forces since October. There are discussions about increasing American defenses in the region, with a focus on degrading the power of Iranian-backed militias and units. The retaliatory strikes targeted Iranian-backed militias and affiliated militia groups, with over 125 precision munitions employed. The US has been under pressure to respond to the militia attacks, with over 160 attacks by Iran-backed militants targeting US military facilities in Iraq and Syria since October. These events underscore the escalating tension in the region, hinting towards a volatile future.