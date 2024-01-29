Surge in Violence in Gaza Strip: Allegations of Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing

According to the Government Media Office (GMO) in the Gaza Strip, Israeli occupation forces have executed 38 massacres in the Khan Yunis governorate within the last 24 hours, leading to 350 fatalities. This surge in violence has been labeled as a 'war of genocide and ethnic cleansing' by the GMO. The accusations levelled at the Israeli forces involve carrying out field executions and obstructing medical teams from reaching victims, an outright breach of international laws and humanitarian treaties.

Allegations of Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing

The Israeli occupation army allegedly committed 19 separate massacres in various regions of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of at least 165 civilians and injuries to over 290 others. The content provides a detailed account of the ongoing Israeli bombardments, the critical situation in the beleaguered Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, and the effects of the stringent Israeli blockade on the residents of Gaza.

The Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Amid the Israeli offensive, 85% of Gaza’s population has been internally displaced. Acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine are rampant, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure lies damaged or destroyed, as per the United Nations reports. In addition to human casualties, significant damage has been inflicted upon cultural and educational facilities in the Gaza Strip.

The International Community's Response

Despite the escalating situation, the international community, including US President Joe Biden, has been held accountable by the GMO for not intervening and tacitly allowing the violence to endure. The GMO has strongly condemned these actions as crimes against humanity. In a particularly disturbing development, 150 bodies were interred at the Nasser Medical Complex due to the Israeli forces' prohibition of burials in local cemeteries.