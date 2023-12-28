Sudan’s RSF Leader Dagalo Meets Uganda’s President Amid Ongoing Conflict

The leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has embarked on his maiden international journey since the onset of the civil war between the RSF and the Sudanese army in April 2023. His destination: Uganda, where he met with President Yoweri Museveni to discuss the unfolding situation in Sudan and his viewpoint on negotiations to cease the conflict.

Meeting with Museveni

Museveni confirmed the meeting, revealing that it took place at his private residence in Rwakitura. The two leaders delved into the details of the conflict, which has already claimed over 12,000 lives and displaced nearly 7 million people. Dagalo also touched upon the hardships endured by the Sudanese people and the efforts underway to restore peace and stability to the war-torn nation.

Postponed Meeting with Sudan’s Army Chief

Simultaneously, back in Sudan, the foreign ministry announced that Dagalo was unable to attend a crucial meeting with Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in Djibouti. This key encounter, aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing war, was postponed due to unspecified technical issues. The rescheduled meeting is expected to take place in January 2024.

Dagalo’s Vision for Peace

Dagalo, who is reportedly seeking to engage in negotiations, cease hostilities, and rebuild the Sudanese state, used his visit to Uganda to lay out his vision for achieving peace. The RSF’s recent military gains have added complexity to the peace process, but Dagalo reiterated his commitment to national initiatives designed to foster tranquility. His overseas engagement symbolizes an eagerness to bridge divides and bring an end to the devastating war.