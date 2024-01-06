en English
Sudan

Sudan’s Army Chief Rejects Ceasefire, Vows to Continue War Against RSF

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:01 am EST
Sudan's Army Chief Rejects Ceasefire, Vows to Continue War Against RSF

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has unequivocally rejected recent peace initiatives, underscoring his determination to persist in the nine-month conflict against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. This decision arrives in the aftermath of the RSF’s acceptance of a ceasefire proposal put forth by civilian groups, a move met with skepticism due to prior unkept promises.

Scathing Criticism of Hemedti

Al-Burhan’s refusal to embrace the ceasefire is rooted in his deep-seated disdain for Hemedti. He dismissed the RSF leader with harsh epithets, branding him a ‘clown’, a ‘traitor’, and a ‘coward’. The army chief further ruled out the possibility of any in-person meetings with Hemedti, thereby snuffing out any lingering hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

War Crimes and the Humanitarian Crisis

Both the Sudanese army and the RSF stand accused by the United States of committing grave war crimes and crimes against humanity, including allegations of ethnic cleansing in West Darfur’s El Geneina city. The ongoing conflict, which ignited on April 15, has wreaked havoc across Sudan, resulting in the displacement of over 7.5 million people, causing significant destruction and loss of life.

International and National Support for RSF

Al-Burhan also expressed his disapproval of international and local backing for Hemedti. He criticized African leaders who accorded Hemedti the status of a statesman and Sudanese politicians who engaged with him in Ethiopia. In addition to this, Al-Burhan voiced his objection to what he perceives as the United Arab Emirates’ support for the RSF, citing Emirati airlines’ facilitation of Hemedti’s travels.

Al-Burhan’s rallying cry to the Sudanese people to join the military and resist the RSF resonates against the backdrop of growing popular opposition to the RSF in northern Sudan. This conflict, which has seen the RSF conducting damaging raids on farming villages, shows no signs of abating in the near future.

Sudan War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

