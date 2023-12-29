en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Su-35S Fighters: Showcasing Operational Dominance in Air Combat

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:10 am EST
Su-35S Fighters: Showcasing Operational Dominance in Air Combat

As the world watches the unfolding military drama, the Su-35S multi-role super-maneuverable fighters stand out, demonstrating their strategic role in air combat and the protection of other military assets. These fighters, equipped with thrust vector control, are actively carrying out a variety of combat missions in a designated special operation zone. These missions are conducted around the clock, with the fighters taking off from their home airfield.

Guardians of the Sky

A key task assigned to the pilots of these Su-35s is to provide cover and escort for bomber aircraft. In a recent mission, these fighters identified an enemy strike group in the air. This detection was part of a combat mission to cover a strike group, a task they successfully completed. The mission involved detecting an enemy strike group, targeting them, and preparing to attack as per the command post’s instructions.

Avoidance of Confrontation

However, upon the detection and preparation for the attack, the enemy group chose to turn away and abort their mission. The Su-35S fighter jets, accompanied by Ukrainian Air Force planes, effectively deterred the enemy warplanes, contributing to the successful completion of their combat mission. The Russian pilot stated that fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to avoid confrontation in the air.

Assertive Dominance

In an eye-opening revelation, it was highlighted that the American F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine is actively trying to buy, do not intimidate Russian pilots. The operational capabilities and the strategic role of the Su-35S fighters during these ongoing military operations are a testament to this. Their active engagement in combat missions and their success in driving away enemy strike groups underscores their pivotal role and the assertive dominance of Russian air power.

0
Military Russia War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Game-Changing Air Defence System Unveiled, Set to Revolutionize Military Capabilities

By BNN Correspondents

Body Camera Footage Reveals Harsh Realities of Warfare in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Custodial Deaths in Jammu: A Community's Trust Shaken

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unidentified Object Tracked by Polish Radars: A Test of National Defense Vigilance

By Wojciech Zylm

Russian Khmeimim Airbase Opens Muslim Prayer Room: A Testament to Reli ...
@Military · 22 mins
Russian Khmeimim Airbase Opens Muslim Prayer Room: A Testament to Reli ...
heart comment 0
Explosions Rock Ukraine: A Night of Disruption and Uncertainty

By Safak Costu

Explosions Rock Ukraine: A Night of Disruption and Uncertainty
South Korea Conducts Defense Drills Amid Rising Tensions with North Korea

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea Conducts Defense Drills Amid Rising Tensions with North Korea
2023: Military Officers Ascend to Top Positions in Police Force – A Notable Shift in Law Enforcement

By Rafia Tasleem

2023: Military Officers Ascend to Top Positions in Police Force - A Notable Shift in Law Enforcement
Zelenskyy Underscores Ukraine’s Resilience Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

By Rizwan Shah

Zelenskyy Underscores Ukraine's Resilience Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
3 mins
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
8 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
8 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
8 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
9 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
9 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
9 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
9 mins
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
9 mins
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
37 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
54 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app