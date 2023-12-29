Su-35S Fighters: Showcasing Operational Dominance in Air Combat

As the world watches the unfolding military drama, the Su-35S multi-role super-maneuverable fighters stand out, demonstrating their strategic role in air combat and the protection of other military assets. These fighters, equipped with thrust vector control, are actively carrying out a variety of combat missions in a designated special operation zone. These missions are conducted around the clock, with the fighters taking off from their home airfield.

Guardians of the Sky

A key task assigned to the pilots of these Su-35s is to provide cover and escort for bomber aircraft. In a recent mission, these fighters identified an enemy strike group in the air. This detection was part of a combat mission to cover a strike group, a task they successfully completed. The mission involved detecting an enemy strike group, targeting them, and preparing to attack as per the command post’s instructions.

Avoidance of Confrontation

However, upon the detection and preparation for the attack, the enemy group chose to turn away and abort their mission. The Su-35S fighter jets, accompanied by Ukrainian Air Force planes, effectively deterred the enemy warplanes, contributing to the successful completion of their combat mission. The Russian pilot stated that fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to avoid confrontation in the air.

Assertive Dominance

In an eye-opening revelation, it was highlighted that the American F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine is actively trying to buy, do not intimidate Russian pilots. The operational capabilities and the strategic role of the Su-35S fighters during these ongoing military operations are a testament to this. Their active engagement in combat missions and their success in driving away enemy strike groups underscores their pivotal role and the assertive dominance of Russian air power.