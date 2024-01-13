Sri Lankan Seafarers in Danger as Houthi Attacks Escalate in Red Sea

An escalating conflict in the Red Sea is placing Sri Lankan seafarers in danger’s path. With an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 Sri Lankans working on foreign-flagged ships, the intensifying attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels pose a significant threat. Israel-owned vessels are among those that could be targeted, putting the Sri Lankan crew members at risk, despite the country not owning any merchant vessels.

The Response from Sri Lanka

Ajith Wijeysinghe, the Director General of Merchant Shipping, revealed that there have not yet been any complaints from Sri Lankan seafarers. He acknowledged that the seafarers are cognizant of the risks associated with their jobs and receive a risk allowance in addition to their regular salary. Sri Lanka has not imposed any bans on the recruitment of seafarers as alternative routes do exist. Moreover, Wijeysinghe noted that there has not been a significant drop in the number of Sri Lankan seafarer hopefuls.

The Threat of the Houthi Rebels

The Houthi rebels, armed with advanced weapons from Iran, have launched several missile strikes at foreign warships. However, these attempts have been neutralized. Although the Houthis claim to target Israeli or Jewish-interest vessels, their attacks have been indiscriminate, putting all vessels in the Red Sea at risk.

Sri Lanka’s First Naval Deployment to the Red Sea

In response to the escalating threat, Sri Lanka is mobilizing two naval ships to the Red Sea. This deployment is part of the international coalition ‘Prosperity Guardian’, aimed at protecting merchant shipping. Sri Lanka has no intention to engage in combat. This move marks the first time the Sri Lanka Navy will be present in the Red Sea. Extensive discussions with coalition partners have led to this significant decision. Sri Lankan President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has emphasized the importance of safeguarding international maritime trade, noting that this is the first Sri Lankan naval deployment to international waters since the reign of King Parakramabahu the Great.

Simultaneously, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The U.S. and its allies, including Bahrain, are responding to threats to maritime trade in the Red Sea following failed diplomatic efforts.