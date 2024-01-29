Spiraling Violence in West Bank: Two Palestinians Killed in Separate Incidents

In an escalating display of violence, Israeli forces have reportedly killed two Palestinians within a 24-hour span, in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, as affirmed by the Palestinian Authority's health ministry. The victims were part of a larger operation where Israel targeted money exchange shops, accused of funding Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

A Night of Raids and Rebellion

The first victim, Hazem al-Qatawi, met his untimely demise during an overnight raid by Israeli forces in Ramallah. The raid also resulted in 14 injuries and three arrests. The second tragedy witnessed the death of a 38-year-old man near Bethlehem, in an event unrelated to the raids. The Red Crescent treated multiple casualties across the West Bank, including those suffering from gunshot wounds.

Unleashing a Financial Crackdown

The Israeli military’s operation was not limited to arrests and raids; it extended to a financial crackdown. The military operation specifically targeted money exchange shops, accusing them of funding Palestinian militant groups. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the seizure of millions of shekels and stated that several of the raided shops would be designated as terrorist organizations for their role in transferring funds for terrorist activities.

The Growing Death Toll

These incidents are the latest additions to the mounting death toll in the region. According to reports, the violence in the region has escalated, with a reported 522 Palestinians killed in the West Bank this year by Israeli security forces and settlers. A staggering 314 of these deaths have occurred since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. The surging violence has seen human rights organizations and the United Nations call for an end to 'unlawful killings' and settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

