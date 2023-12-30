en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

South Africa Files Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:01 am EST
South Africa Files Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

On the 85th day of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, South Africa took a rare and momentous legal step on the international stage by filing a case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). This move comes amid persistent hostilities in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and southern Lebanon. The conflict has escalated, and South Africa’s action signifies a key development in the international response to the situation. Military operations persist in the contested regions, keeping the situation volatile.

South Africa’s Accusations

South Africa’s application to the ICJ revolves around alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention. The country has described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocidal in nature, leading to widespread destruction and claiming more than 21,500 lives. Israel has strongly rejected these accusations, dismissing the case as baseless and an exploitative use of the court.

International Court of Justice and the Genocide Convention

The ICJ confirmed the proceedings concerning South Africa’s accusations of genocidal acts by Israel in Gaza. The case provides an opportunity for the court to examine Israel’s actions in Gaza under the lens of the Genocide Convention of 1948. South Africa can bring the case under this Convention as both it and Israel are signatories. The case may take years to conclude, but an interim order could be issued within weeks.

Implications of South Africa’s Case

The case filed by South Africa is set to increase diplomatic tensions and could potentially affect the path of international mediation efforts and responses to the conflict. While the ICJ has the final word in disputes between states, it lacks the means to enforce its decisions. The date for the hearing has not been set yet. If it goes ahead, the case will command international attention, potentially influencing the trajectory of the conflict.

0
International Relations South Africa War
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

In Memoriam: K-Ci and Bo Brown; ICJ Developments and South African Artistry

By BNN Correspondents

Abortion Access Campaigns Reframe Around 'Freedom' and 'Values'; Anticipate Actions in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Resilience Amid Turmoil: The State of the Global Economy in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

JER Investors Trust Inc. Files for Bankruptcy Amid Commercial Real Estate Crisis

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Landmark Case at th ...
@International Relations · 32 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Landmark Case at th ...
heart comment 0
A New Chapter in International Relations: China’s Head-of-State Diplomacy in 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A New Chapter in International Relations: China's Head-of-State Diplomacy in 2023
U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting

By Sakchi Khandelwal

U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting
Escalating Crisis: Russia’s Major Air Attack Prompts Urgent UN Security Council Meeting

By Nitish Verma

Escalating Crisis: Russia's Major Air Attack Prompts Urgent UN Security Council Meeting
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Landmark Case at the ICJ

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Landmark Case at the ICJ
Latest Headlines
World News
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
21 seconds
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
21 seconds
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
1 min
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
7 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
8 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
8 mins
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
10 mins
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
11 mins
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
13 mins
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
44 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app